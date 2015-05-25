Italy expels Moroccan accused of a 'vocation to terrorism;' 30 expulsions since December

Italy has expelled a Moroccan man who was living in the country legally but had what officials called a "vocation to terrorism."

Interior Minister Angelino Alfano announced the expulsion of 41-year-old Khalid Smina on Saturday. Alfano said Smina was part of a group headed by a Tunisian who served prison time in Italy for terrorism-related crimes and was recently sent back home.

Italy has routinely expelled people for alleged terrorist sympathies but it appears the activity has ticked up recently as anti-terrorism police zero in on potential suspects: An interior ministry statement said Italy had kicked out 30 people since December.