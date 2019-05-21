Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Africa
Published
Last Update 41 mins ago

Italian minister says immigrant accused of arson deaths

Associated Press

MILAN – Italy's interior minister says an immigrant from North Africa has been arrested for an arson fire at a police station in northern Italy that killed two and injured more than a dozen.

Matteo Salvini announced the arrest on Twitter Tuesday, adding that "eliminating illegal immigration to Italy and Europe is a moral duty: Everyone home."

The news agency ANSA reported that the fire overnight killed two people living in apartments above the ground-floor police station in Mirandola, north of Bologna, and injuring more than a dozen others, two seriously. The victims, a 74-year-old woman and her live-in caretaker, were killed in an explosion.

ANSA said the suspect broke into the police station and set the fire. A motive was not clear.