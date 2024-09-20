Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel’s war front shifts dramatically to north against Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists

Israel has prepared 17 years for 'doomsday' war

By Benjamin Weinthal Fox News
Published
Gen. Jack Keane: A new Israeli military operation is coming Video

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) discusses Israel's military efforts against Hezbollah as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a warning against 'escalatory actions.'

JERUSALEM - Signs of a third full-blown war between Israel and the U.S.-designated terrorist movement, Hezbollah, which runs a state-within a state in Lebanon, are rapidly solidifying. Israel has fought two previous wars against terrorist forces embedded in Lebanon, in 1982 and 2006, and a third war appears to be looming. 

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) re-deployed its elite and battle-tested 98th Division from the southern war theater in Gaza against Hamas to the north, in a possible prelude to what some say could be a ground invasion to root out Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.

IDF Reserve Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi told Fox News Digital, that war in the north against Hezbollah is around the corner. "A few weeks ago it was clear that due to the fact that Israel had destroyed most of Hamas' forces, Hamas does not pose a serious threat to Israel anymore. This was a moment to decide to change the strategy and move the center of gravity from the south to north." 

ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES CONFIRM 'TARGETED STRIKE' ON BEIRUT

Lebanon Beirut Israel Missile Strike

Rescuers carry a body at the scene of a missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.  ((AP Photo/Bilal Hussein))

The rapid-fire movements unfolding in Israel—a country the size of New Jersey—come amid the Jewish state’s foreign intelligence service, Mossad, allegedly detonating Hezbollah operatives’ electronic devices in a scene out of a John le Carré espionage novel. Hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah members exploded on Tuesday, killing 12 people, including two children, and wounding some 2,800 others.

Another wave of electronic devices detonated on Wednesday, killing at least 25 and wounding more than 450. Hezbollah officials said the devices included walkie-talkies and solar equipment.

HEZBOLLAH BIGGER CHALLENGE THAN HAMAS TO ISRAEL: ‘CROWN JEWEL IN THE IRANIAN EMPIRE OF TERROR’

Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces said it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Lebanon on Thursday. (Israel Defense Forces)

"This was a moment to decide to change the strategy and move the center of gravity from the south to north"

Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in heavy aerial warfare over the last 48 hours. Israel’s war cabinet declared the return of as many as 100,000 Israelis who were forced to flee the north because of Hezbollah attacks as a key war objective.

Avivi, who is the head of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, noted that there is no way to bring back the displaced Israelis safely to their homes in the north "without pushing Hezbollah out of south Lebanon and hitting Hezbollah hard—all of their capabilities all throughout Lebanon." 

Israel Defense Forces troops operating close to the Lebanese border. 

He said the chances of securing a diplomatic solution are "extremely low due to lack of international pressure and unwillingness of the U.S. to pose a credible military threat against Iran and Hezbollah."

The United Nations has failed to enforce U.N. Security Council resolution 1701 that required Hezbollah to be disarmed after its 2006 war against the Jewish state. 

ISRAEL DEGRADES IRAN-BACKED HEZBOLLAH TERRORISTS IN SPECTACULAR PAGER EXPLOSION OPERATION: EXPERTS

In another devastating setback for Hezbollah, an IDF strike on Friday took out members of the elite Hezbollah Radwan force in Beirut.

IDF spokesman Nadav Shoshani announced on Friday on X  that, "We eliminated Ibrahim Aqil earlier today in a precise strike in Beirut, Lebanon. At the time of the strike, Ibrahim Aqil, and the approx. 10 Radwan commanders who were eliminated with him, gathered underground—under a residential building in the heart of the Dahiyah neighborhood, hiding among Lebanese civilians—using them as human shields."

Aqil was a wanted global Islamist terrorist with the blood of American military personnel on his hands. He was wanted by the United States for his alleged role in the bombing of a U.S. Marines barracks in Beirut in 1983. He is also believed to be linked to the taking of American hostages in Lebanon during the 1980s.

The IDF says it that it killed senior Hezbollah terrorist Ibrahim Aqil in a strike in Beirut on Friday.

Shoshani added "They were in the middle of planning more terror attacks against Israeli civilians. Terror attacks like the 200 rockets fired today at Israeli civilians and many more. These commanders also planned Hezbollah’s "Conquer the Galilee" attack plan, in which Hezbollah intended to infiltrate Israeli communities and murder innocent civilians."

Hezbollah attacked Israel on October 8—a day after its ally Hamas invaded Israel and slaughtered nearly 1,200 people. Hezbollah’s attacks have killed more than 40 people in Israel, including 12 Israeli Druze children on packed soccer field in July.

"If Hezbollah cares about the future of Lebanon, it would do right by withdrawing from the Israeli border"

Jonathan Conricus, a former IDF spokesman told Fox News Digital "Had Israel wanted to launch a full-blown offensive against the Iranian proxy in Lebanon, it wouldn’t have waited more than 11 months to do so. The IDF is striking launchers and military infrastructure in Lebanon, after having delivered a stunning and demoralizing blow by causing communication devices to explode, in what perhaps is the last effort by Israel to apply pressure on Hezbollah to agree to a diplomatic deal that can prevent a war."

Hezbollah rocket attack

The aftermath of a Hezbollah rocket barrage  in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona on May 10, 2024. (Photo: Erez Bar Simon/TPS-IL.) (Erez Bar Simon/TPS-IL)

Conricus, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, added "If Hezbollah cares about the future of Lebanon, it would do right by withdrawing from the Israeli border and ceasing its aggression against Israel, and decouple its artificial connection with Hamas’ war against Israel. At the end of the day, the Israeli authorities are obliged to facilitate the safe return of evacuated Israelis to their homes, either by a diplomatic deal or by military action."

Hezbollah Israel

Hezbollah fighters form a human barrier during the funeral procession of slain top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut's southern suburbs on August 1, 2024. Hezbollah on August 1 mourned Shukr, whose body was recovered from the rubble of a July 30 Israeli strike in south Beirut that also killed five civilians, three women and two children, and injured dozens, according to Lebanon's health ministry, as fears mounted of a wider conflict in the region. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Rami Mortada, Lebanon’s ambassador to the U.K., told The Times of London that an Israeli invasion "is a doomsday scenario for everyone. It’s definitely a doomsday for Lebanon." He warned that Lebanon will not suffer alone in a fresh war.

Israeli war planners have spent 17 years since the last war against Hezbollah in 2006 preparing for the doomsday conflict in the north. 

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.

Benjamin Weinthal reports on Israel, Iran, Syria, Turkey and Europe. You can follow Benjamin on Twitter @BenWeinthal, and email him at benjamin.weinthal@fox.com