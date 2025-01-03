Israelis look to Trump amid debate on Gaza's future: 'going to enable things that were not possible before'

As Israel nears the end of its military operations in Gaza, the question of what will happen after the war is becoming more urgent. With nearly 1.9 million people displaced within Gaza, the international community is watching closely as Israel prepares for the post-conflict phase.

"There is no magical solution," a security official told Fox News Digital, "But one thing everyone agrees on: the future of Gaza will depend on the policy of the new Trump administration."

"We are waiting to see what his temperament will be," said another security official, referring to Trump. "You cannot undermine the 'Trump effect,'" said former Israeli military intelligence chief Amos Yadlin, "He is going to enable things that were not possible before, to increase pressure on Hamas."

Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, recently outlined his vision for Gaza’s future. In a statement that has sparked intense debate, Katz said. "After we defeat Hamas’s military and political power in Gaza, Israel will maintain full security control, just as in the West Bank. We will not allow any terrorist regroupment or attacks against Israeli citizens from Gaza."

Katz’s comments indicate a future where Israel retains security control but with new governance structures in Gaza. A proposal circulating in the media suggested that Egypt and the Palestinian Authority are discussing the creation of a "technocratic" body to oversee Gaza’s infrastructure, humanitarian aid and reconstruction. The body would be composed of 12 to 15 Palestinian figures and would be independent of Hamas’s control, potentially signaling a shift in Gaza’s power dynamics.

Officials in Jerusalem have stressed that Israel will maintain security control without re-establishing former settlements in Gaza. "We will enter whenever we want and conduct military operations to combat terrorism," an Israeli security official told Fox News Digital. There is also a desire to involve Arab countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Gaza's reconstruction.

However, senior IDF officials are warning that without a clear strategic plan for the post-conflict period, the achievements of the military campaign could be undone. A senior IDF official explained that without alternatives to Hamas, the cycle of conflict will continue. "Unless Israel puts in place a plan for the day after, and grows an alternative to Hamas, the terror group will rebuild itself and remain in power. It’s an endless cycle," he told Fox News Digital.

Some Israeli officials believe that the lack of a coherent strategy is tied to the uncertainty surrounding U.S. policy under the upcoming administration. "The day after is still very far off," one official said. "We were dealing with Lebanon until not long ago, we are dealing with Iran and the Houthis, everything that’s happening in Syria . . . rebuilding Gaza wasn’t a top priority. For sure, the war will not end until hostages are released and Hamas is completely dismantled. And we are all waiting to see how the new Trump administration will want to handle the situation."

Several plans for Gaza’s future have been proposed, with differing visions for how Israel should proceed.

Retired Major General Giora Eiland, former head of Israel's National Security Council, has advocated for a more militaristic approach. His "general plan" calls for the evacuation of northern Gaza’s population, followed by the encirclement and siege of Gaza’s northern region. By cutting off supplies like water, fuel and food, Eiland believes Hamas will be forced to submit, and the hostages could be freed.

In the long term, Eiland envisions an Israel that controls parts of Gaza but only militarily- with no Israeli citizens entering and no settlements on the ground. Eiland told Fox News Digital, "If we have control over the northern part of Gaza and Hamas is no longer in power, then we can start the process of rebuilding Gaza with international cooperation."

While the approach could weaken Hamas, critics warn it might exacerbate Gaza’s dire humanitarian crisis. One senior security official told Fox News Digital, "If we carry on like this, we risk an endless cycle of violence. It’s crucial to have a strategic endgame that involves dismantling Hamas but also considering international law."

Eiland argues that his strategy aligns with international law and could force Hamas into negotiations. "When I prepared this plan, I read the manual that is published by the American Department of Defense. Twelve hundred pages of explanation of what American doctrine is in regard to the implementation of international humanitarian law. And according to this manual, all that I propose so far is written explicitly in this manual," Eiland added, "Hamas cares only about two things: humiliation and losing land. If we can make them lose control over land, they will be under real pressure."

In contrast, Major General (res.) Amos Yadlin is supportive of a diplomatic solution. "We proposed a mechanism of Palestinian technocrats who have ties to the Palestinian Authority symbolically, but not practically. These technocrats would be mentored by Arab groups such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan and Morocco."

Yadlin, who is the CEO of the Israeli think tank Mind Israel, envisions Gaza’s future being shaped by Arab states. He said they have the necessary influence to stabilize Gaza, after Israel dismantled Hamas military infrastructure. "No one will rebuild Gaza while Hamas remains in control," Yadlin told Fox News Digital. "Hamas can be a political party, based on acceptance of the Quartet conditions from 2017: acknowledging Israel and condemning terror," he said.

One issue that Yadlin is more pragmatic about, and which is a red line for the current Israeli government, is the role of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in Gaza. Israeli officials have made it clear that the PA will not be involved in the post-Hamas governance of Gaza. "No scenario includes the Palestinian Authority," one official said. "We see its inability in the West Bank and do not want to bring that capability to Gaza."

This exclusion of the PA raises questions about Gaza’s future governance and the potential for political stability. While Israel favors a technocratic approach, it remains uncertain whether such a model can function without the involvement of the Palestinian Authority.

While the debate over the PA continues, the UAE has emerged as a key player in Gaza’s future, a role that is acceptable to all sides. The UAE’s willingness to engage in humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts has drawn attention, particularly as the region looks for alternatives to Hamas. "The UAE is the most relevant player in Gaza’s future," one Israeli security official said. "They have the resources and the desire to contribute, but we are only talking about the civil aspects."

While Israel welcomes the involvement of Arab countries in Gaza’s reconstruction, security remains a primary concern. Israel is determined to prevent a return to the pre-October 7 status quo, ensuring that Hamas does not regain control.