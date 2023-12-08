Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Palestinian President Abbas says US is the 'only power' capable of ordering Israel to end the war

Abbas called for an international peace conference to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, on Friday told Reuters that he believes the U.S. "is the only power that is capable of ordering Israel to stop the war [...] but unfortunately it doesn't."

Abbas, speaking in an interview, also said that "the United States, which fully supports Israel, bears the responsibility of what is happening in the enclave."

He called for an international peace conference to find a solution to end the Israel-Hamas war.

WHITE HOUSE INTERNS REBEL AGAINST BIDEN WITH PRO-PALESTINIAN LETTER DEMANDING CEASE-FIRE

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Palestinian leadership at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah. (Palestinian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I am with peaceful resistance. I am for negotiations based on an international peace conference and under international auspices that would lead to a solution that will be protected by world powers to establish a sovereign Palestinian state in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem," Abbas told Reuters.

A temporary cease-fire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect in late November but lasted for only a week before fighting resumed in the Gaza Strip. 

On Tuesday, President Biden blamed Hamas for breaking the agreement with Israel, telling donors the terrorist group's "refusal to release the remaining young women is what broke this deal." 

CAIR DIRECTOR SAYS HE WAS 'HAPPY' TO WITNESS OCT. 7 ATTACKS, ISRAEL 'DOES NOT HAVE RIGHT TO SELF-DEFENSE'

Abbas shaking hands with Blinken

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas, right, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken shake hands prior to a meeting at the Muqata, the presidential compound in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The United States tells us that it supports a two-state solution, that Israel is not allowed to occupy Gaza, to keep security control of Gaza or to expropriate land from Gaza," he also said, referencing an Israeli plan to have a temporary presence in Gaza after the war ends, according to Reuters. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "America doesn't force Israel to implement what it says."

Mahmoud Abbas at the United Nations General Assembly

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com