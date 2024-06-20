Expand / Collapse search
Israeli strike kills Hamas commander, sniper who participated in Oct. 7 massacre: IDF

Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarkac, a squad commander and sniper in Hamas' Nukhba Forces, was killed in a 'precise and targeted' strike in northern Gaza

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Israeli strike kills Hamas commander, sniper who participated in Oct. 7 massacre

Israeli strike kills Hamas commander, sniper who participated in Oct. 7 massacre

A Hamas squad commander and sniper who took part in the Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel was killed in a strike in northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday. (VIDEO: IDF)

A Hamas squad commander and sniper who took part in the Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel was killed in a strike in northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday.

Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka was killed in a "precise and targeted" strike conducted by the Israeli Air Force in the Beit Hanoun area, the IDF said.

Alsauarka was a squad commander in Hamas' Nukhba Forces, which carried out attacks in southern Israel during the Oct. 7 massacre. 

He also "led and directed sniper activity" in the area where he was killed and "took part in Hamas' attacks on IDF troops," according to the IDF.

3 OF HAMAS LEADER ISMAIL HANIYEH'S 'TERRORIST' SONS KILLED BY ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE, IDF SAYS

Hamas commander walking on roof before strike

Hamas squad commander and sniper Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka was killed in a "precise and targeted" Israeli strike in northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday. (Israel Defense Forces/Screenshot)

The deadly strike on Alsauarka was conducted following intelligence gathered by the IDF and the Israeli Securities Agency.

After an extensive search and measures taken to mitigate harm to civilians, the IDF said Alsauarka was identified by troops and then killed. The military noted there were no civilians injured during the strike.

NETANYAHU RESPONDS TO STRIKE THAT KILLED HAMAS TERROR LEADERS, CIVILIANS: 'INVESTIGATING THE INCIDENT'

Smoke after strike that killed Hamas squad commander

The Israel Defense Forces said the deadly strike on Alsauarka was conducted in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza, where he reportedly led and directed sniper activity for Hamas. (Israel Defense Forces/Screenshot)

Israeli troops are still operating in the central Gaza Strip, according to the military. In the past day, a mortar shell launch post was struck by IDF aerial and artillery forces and two terrorists were targeted using an Iron Sting precision missile.

The IDF said troops remain in the Rafah area conducting "precise, intelligence-based, operational activity." 

Several terrorists have been killed in "close-quarters encounters" in the past 24 hours and targeted raids have revealed rocket launchers and other weapons, the IDF said of the activity in Rafah.

Fox News' Yonat Friling contributed to this report.