Israeli spy network uncovers Hezbollah commander's plans to marry his 4 mistresses

Israel's spy network penetrated Hezbollah, learning intimate details of terror group's top commanders

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
Israeli troops raid underground Hezbollah weapons cache Video

Israeli troops raid underground Hezbollah weapons cache

Israel Defense Forces troops uncovered an underground tunnel complex used by Hezbollah to store weapons in southern Lebanon.

Israeli spy agencies have uncovered information about Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr's plans to marry his four mistresses over the phone, according to a report. 

The New York Times reported this week about its investigation into how deeply Israeli spies had penetrated Hezbollah leading up to the assassination of its top leader Hassan Nasrallah, as well as other commanders in the Iran-backed terror group. 

Israel announced in July that its forces had killed Shukur during what was, at the time, a rare and provacative strike in Beirut. 

It came in response to Israel assessing that the Hezbollah commander was behind the rocket attack days earlier in the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 people, including schoolchildren. 

The United States had also long blamed Shukur for staging and planning a bombing of a Marine Corps barrack in Lebanon in 1983 that killed 241 American service members.

ISRAELI OFFICIAL REVEALS HOW 'TO TRULY DEFEAT HEZBOLLAH'

Fuad Shuk funeral

Hezbollah fighters and mourners attend the funeral ceremony of slain top commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut's southern suburbs, on Aug. 1, 2024.  (Fadel Itani/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Leading up to the strike that killed Shukr, Israeli intelligence agencies had identified four of his mistresses, according to the Times. 

Shukr – apparently uneasy about his affairs – earlier this year reached out for help from Hashem Safieddine, one of Hezbollah’s highest religious clerics, to have the four women wedded, two Israeli officials and a European official told the Times. 

Safieddine, in turn, reportedly arranged four marriage ceremonies conducted over the phone. 

The intimate and sometimes mundane details of Shukr's personal affairs point to how closely Israeli intelligence agencies managed to track the moves of Hezbollah's leadership. 

Hassan Nasrallah message to Hezbollah supporters

A supporter cheers while listening to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah via a video link during a ceremony to mark the first week since the killing of Hezbollah's top commander Fuad Shukr on Aug. 6, 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon.  (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

IDF FINDS HEZBOLLAH WEAPONS CACHE IN UNDERGROUND TUNNEL: VIDEO

Beyond tracking meetings with mistresses, the Times report revealed how Israeli spy agencies recruited human sources within the terror group to plant listening devices in bunkers and expose hideout locations.

After a pager attack that had been orchestrated by Israel's Mossad for years, and increased strikes that killed Hezbollah leaders, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while en route to New York City to speak before the United Nations General Assembly, finally ordered the killing of Nasrallah, according to the Times. Nasrallah, who headed Hezbollah for the past three decades, was killed in an Israeli air raid that leveled six apartment buildings in Beirut on Sept. 27. 

The Times reported that Nasrallah had brushed off warnings from his commanders to change locations from his 40-foot underground Hezbollah bunker before the attack.

Nasrallah memorial

Protesters in Tehran, Iran, on Sept. 30, 2024, carry flowers while standing in front of a giant banner depicting Hassan Nasrallah after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut days earlier.  (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Unaware of the methodical Israeli intelligence providing clear visibility of his every move, he apparently believed that the Jewish state had no interest in an all-out war with Hezbollah

Israeli F-15 jets soon after destroyed the bunker by dropping thousands of pounds of explosives, and Nasrallah, found locked in an embrace with an Iranian general who was based in Lebanon, reportedly died of suffocation underground. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

