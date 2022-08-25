Israeli spy chief reportedly slams Iran Deal as 'strategic disaster'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The chief of Israel's top intelligence agency has reportedly warned that the United States is "rushing" into a bad nuclear deal with Iran.

Mossad chief David Barnea said in a recent meeting that the United States "is rushing into an accord that is a lie," Times of Israel reported on Thursday.

Barnea was also quoted as saying that the deal is "very bad for Israel" and "a strategic disaster."

Barnea explained that the deal as it currently stands "gives Iran license to amass the required nuclear material for a bomb" while also providing financial benefits to Tehran that could help the country advance terror through proxies.

Several Israeli leaders past and present have railed against the reinstatement of an Iran nuclear deal. The current prime minister this week urged President Joe Biden and Western powers to call off talks with Iran on the issue.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the emerging agreement a "bad deal" and suggested that Biden has failed to honor red lines he had previously promised to set.

"The countries of the West draw a red line, the Iranians ignore it, and the red line moves," Lapid told reporters at a press conference in Jerusalem. An emerging deal, Lapid said, "does not meet the standards set by President Biden himself: preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state."

The Biden administration on Wednesday responded to Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.

State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed that the administration completed its review of Iran’s comments on a European proposal. Price did not detail the administration’s response.

"As you know, we received Iran’s comments on the EU’s proposed final text through the EU," Price said. "Our review of those comments has now concluded. We have responded to the EU today."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital earlier this month that President Biden has been clear he will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and that the best way to ensure that happens is through diplomacy.

