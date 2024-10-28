Israeli parliament bans UNRWA over terrorism ties, faces international backlash

The Israeli Knesset has passed legislation aimed at halting the operations of the terror-linked United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) within Israel.

"Finally, the iron curtain has fallen on this terrorist organization that we have been fighting against for almost a year," said Knesset member Yulia Malinovsky from the Yisrael Beiteinu Party, one of the bill's sponsors.

She expressed her satisfaction with the bill’s passage, telling Fox News Digital she credited the courage of Knesset leadership for facilitating the bill's success and dedicated the law to the victims of the violence linked to UNRWA to include "Aner Shapira, Jonathan Samrano, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the hostages Or Levy, Elia Cohen, Alon Ehal, and all the hostages and victims harmed by UNRWA terrorists."

The legislation includes two complementary bills that were passed one after the other: one from the coalition, which received overwhelming support with 92 votes in favor and only 10 against, and another from the opposition, which also received a significant majority of 87 votes. Both bills seek to terminate an agreement established in 1967 that allowed UNRWA to operate in Israel and to sever all relations between UNRWA and the Jewish state, including diplomatic visas granted to UNRWA workers and other services provided by the state of Israel.

The legislation passed after evidence was presented to Knesset members indicating that UNRWA had been infiltrated by Hamas, with some employees suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, particularly during the Oct. 7 attacks.

This decision comes despite significant objections from the Biden-Harris administration, which has expressed deep concern that the legislation could force UNRWA to cease all operations in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

As reported by Fox News Digital, U.S. pressure on Israeli politicians to stop the bill was unprecedented, involving direct calls from the U.S. ambassador to Israel to leaders of the major parties in the Knesset.

A State Department spokesperson said on Monday after the bill's passage, "Implementing the legislation risks catastrophe for the more than 3 million Palestinians who rely on UNRWA for essential services, including healthcare and education," further emphasizing that UNRWA is indispensable for humanitarian efforts in Gaza, especially amid the ongoing crisis, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

When asked about a solution to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where nearly 2 million people have been displaced since the war began, Malinovsky replied, "We gave three months to prepare before the law takes effect."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "UNRWA workers involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable. While avoiding a humanitarian crisis is essential, sustained humanitarian aid must remain available in Gaza now and in the future." He added that Israel is committed to working with international partners to facilitate humanitarian assistance while ensuring its security.

Israel's United Nations Ambassador Danny Danon told reporters late Monday that, "UNRWA was infiltrated by Hamas many years ago. We have warned the Security Council. That is why today we are taking action that will limit UNRWA capabilities to function in Israel, and we will continue to work with U.N. organs that want to support humanitarian efforts," adding that "We are doing it with the WHO, with UNICEF, on the polio vaccination campaign and on other campaigns."

A statement released by the U.N. Secretary General António Guterres condemned the legislation, noting that, "The implementation of the laws could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is unacceptable. I call on Israel to act consistently with its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and its other obligations under international law, including under international humanitarian law and those concerning privileges and immunities of the United Nations. National legislation cannot alter those obligations."

International reactions have been swift, especially from governments that have been hostile to the Jewish state, including Spain, Slovenia, Ireland and Norway, all condemning the Knesset's decision. The Spanish Foreign Ministry issued a statement highlighting concerns that the legislation would significantly impact humanitarian efforts in the region.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini described the Knesset vote as "unprecedented" and warned it sets a dangerous precedent, violating Israel's obligations under international law.

Before the legislation passed, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller urged Israel not to suspend UNRWA's operations in Gaza, noting that doing so could have legal implications affecting U.S. security assistance to Israel. He emphasized that UNRWA provides vital humanitarian support and warned of the consequences for the already dire situation in Gaza.