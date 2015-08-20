Israeli military says 4 rockets fired from Syria hit northern Israel but caused no injuries

Israel's military says four rockets fired from Syria have hit northern Israel but caused no injuries.

The military would not elaborate on the Thursday afternoon attack. In northern Galilee, sirens wailed in warning of the incoming attack.

Israeli media said the rockets landed in an open field and broadcast footage showing small fires reportedly sparked by the rockets.

Israel has avoided taking sides in the civil war in neighboring Syria, though Israel has responded occasionally to attacks.

Israel says some of the attacks have been accidental spillover from the Syrian conflict while others have been intentionally aimed at Israeli civilians and soldiers.

It has always held Syria responsible for any cross-border fire.