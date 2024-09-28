Israeli forces say head of Hamas in southern Syria killed in strike

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced Saturday morning that it eliminated the head of the Hamas terrorist network in southern Syria.

The Israeli Air Force struck Ahmad Muhammad Fahd following intelligence conducted by the IDF.

Fahd was responsible for carrying out terror attacks against IDF troops and Israel from the area of southern Syria, including by firing projectiles toward the Golan Heights area, according to the IDF.

He was eliminated while planning to carry out an "imminent" terror attack, the IDF said.

The IDF noted that it is continuing to work to eliminate Hamas terrorists, regardless of their location.

The IDF also said it was calling up three reserve battalions for operational activities and to strengthen the defense in the Central Command.

Fox News' Yonat Friling contributed to this report.