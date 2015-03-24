Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 10, 2015

Israel tightens security in major cities, West Bank after 2 deadly Palestinian attacks

By | Associated Press
    An Israeli soldier inspects a vehicle at the scene of an attack near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Alon Shvut Monday, Nov. 10, 2014. Palestinian assailants on Monday carried out a pair of stabbing attacks in Tel Aviv and the West Bank, police said, killing an Israeli teenage girl and gravely wounding a soldier as a wave of Arab unrest appeared to be gaining strength. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) (The Associated Press)

    Israeli soldiers stand guard on the main road near the West bank village of Bet Sahour during the funeral of Dalia Lemkus, at the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tekoa, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. Palestinian assailants carried out stabbing attacks Monday, Nov. 10 in Tel Aviv and the West Bank, police said, killing an Israeli woman and a soldier as a wave of Arab unrest appeared to be gaining strength. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) (The Associated Press)

    An Israeli woman mourns during the funeral of Dalia Lemkus, at the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tekoa, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. Palestinian assailants carried out stabbing attacks Monday, Nov. 10 in Tel Aviv and the West Bank, police said, killing an Israeli woman and a soldier as a wave of Arab unrest appeared to be gaining strength. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) (The Associated Press)

JERUSALEM – Israel says it is tightening security in major cities and the West Bank following two deadly Palestinian attacks.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says police units have been deployed on Tuesday in cities, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, in response to the attacks. The army says it has beefed up forces in the West Bank.

On Monday, a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Nablus stabbed a 20-year-old Israeli soldier at a crowded Tel Aviv train station. The soldier later died of his wounds. Also later, a Palestinian assailant stabbed three people at a bus stop next to a West Bank settlement, killing a 25-year-old Israeli woman.

The incidents came amid rising tensions spawned by conflicting claims to a Jerusalem holy site and the aftermath of this summer's Gaza war.