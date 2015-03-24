Israel tightens security in major cities, West Bank after 2 deadly Palestinian attacks

next Image 1 of 3

Israel says it is tightening security in major cities and the West Bank following two deadly Palestinian attacks.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says police units have been deployed on Tuesday in cities, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, in response to the attacks. The army says it has beefed up forces in the West Bank.

On Monday, a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Nablus stabbed a 20-year-old Israeli soldier at a crowded Tel Aviv train station. The soldier later died of his wounds. Also later, a Palestinian assailant stabbed three people at a bus stop next to a West Bank settlement, killing a 25-year-old Israeli woman.

The incidents came amid rising tensions spawned by conflicting claims to a Jerusalem holy site and the aftermath of this summer's Gaza war.