Israel terror attack in Tel Aviv leaves one dead, multiple injured after car rams into crowd

Israeli authorities say that an attack in Tel Aviv has injured multiple people after a car rammed into a group of people.

The attack happened on Friday and police say that a car hit a group of people in Tel Aviv near a seaside park and flipped over, authorities say. The driver of the car was shot by police.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the incident was a "terror attack."

Israel's rescue service described the Friday incident as a shooting attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hamas praised the Tel Aviv attack as a response to Israel's "crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and worshippers."

The attack comes at a time of increased tensions between Israel and Hamas and as the Jewish Passover began on Wednesday. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is also continuing.

Fox News' Paul Best and the Associated Press contributed to this report.