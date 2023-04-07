Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel
Published

Israel terror attack in Tel Aviv leaves one dead, multiple injured after car rams into crowd

The Israeli Foreign Ministry described the incident as a 'terror attack'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
At least 34 rockets fired into Israel, 25 intercepted by Iron Dome Video

At least 34 rockets fired into Israel, 25 intercepted by Iron Dome

The rockets were fired into northern Israel, and Israeli officials believe the attacks came from a Palestinian faction in Lebanon, 'America's Newsroom' co-host Bill Hemmer reported.

Israeli authorities say that an attack in Tel Aviv has injured multiple people after a car rammed into a group of people.

The attack happened on Friday and police say that a car hit a group of people in Tel Aviv near a seaside park and flipped over, authorities say. The driver of the car was shot by police.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the incident was a "terror attack."

Israel's rescue service described the Friday incident as a shooting attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FILE- Israeli security forces search for a suspect in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Israeli police said a Palestinian gunman shot and wounded three people in central Tel Aviv before the attacker was shot and killed. Police initially suspected there was a second attacker but later determined the gunman had acted alone. 

FILE- Israeli security forces search for a suspect in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Israeli police said a Palestinian gunman shot and wounded three people in central Tel Aviv before the attacker was shot and killed. Police initially suspected there was a second attacker but later determined the gunman had acted alone.  (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Hamas praised the Tel Aviv attack as a response to Israel's "crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and worshippers."

The attack comes at a time of increased tensions between Israel and Hamas and as the Jewish Passover began on Wednesday. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is also continuing.

Fox News' Paul Best and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.