Israel shooting: Gunman opens fire in Tel Aviv suburb, kills four people before being shot by police

Four people were shot and killed by a gunman on a motorcycle in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak on Tuesday, Israeli officials said.

The suspected gunman, a 26-year-old Arab man from the West Bank, was living in Israel illegally and spent six months in prison in 2013 for having ties to a terrorist organization, TPS reports. He was shot and killed by police at the scene.

Tuesday's shooting is the latest in a string of recent terrorist attacks in Israel, including a shooting in Hadera two days ago that left two police officers dead and a stabbing last week in Beersheba that left four people dead.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday evening that the country is "facing a wave of murderous Arab terrorism."

"My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones tonight, and I pray for the well-being of the wounded. The security forces are working. We will fight terror with perseverance, stubbornness and an iron fist," Naftali tweeted. "They will not move us from here."

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for both Sunday's shooting and last week's stabbing attack.

On Monday, Israeli security services raided several homes and arrested two people suspected of having ties to the Islamic State.

The attacks come ahead of Ramadan, which begins later this week. Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war during the holy month last year after clashes between Israeli police and Muslim protesters.

Tuesday's mass shooting also comes after a high-profile summit between the foreign ministers of Israel, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.