Israel reveals Hezbollah special forces terrorist 'bunker' located under home with weapons, motorcycles

Israel’s military says it has found a Hezbollah compound stocked with weapons and motorcycles underneath a home in a Lebanese border village where the terrorist group’s special forces unit was planning another major attack on Israelis.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a video posted Monday that the bunker, discovered only a few miles away from Israel’s border, was set up for Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces to "do a raid into Israel and do a larger scale of massacre than the 7th of October."

"They were planning with the motorcycles here to go ... to villages and positions inside Israel and conduct a massacre," Hagari said.

"They were only here a couple of days ago. In those beds with those weapons here," he added. "We found fresh coffee and food here in this compound."

Footage released by the IDF shows weapons and ammunition strewn across beds inside the underground facility.

On one of its walls was a large portrait of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed recently in Beirut by an Israeli airstrike.

Hagari described Nasrallah as a "ruthless terrorist that we eliminated that is responsible for the deaths of many people, not just Israelis – Germans, Americans, French and others."

"The world is a better place without Hezbollah. The world is a better place without Nasrallah," Hagari added.

"All of our enemies should know whether they are close or far away in Iran, they should know we are determined to supply security and safety to our citizens," he also said.

At the start of October, Hagari had said that "Hezbollah has openly declared that it plans to carry out its own October 7th massacre on Israel's northern border, but on an even larger scale. They call this plan ‘Conquer the Galilee."

"To make sure that Hezbollah can never carry out such an attack and in order to enable all 60,000 Israelis to safely return back to their homes in northern Israel, the IDF is taking action," he added at the time.

During a series of military operations, IDF Special Forces "entered into Hezbollah compounds in dozens of locations along the border with Israel, collected intelligence, dismantled Hezbollah's weapons and terrorist infrastructures. Our soldiers entered Hezbollah's underground infrastructures, exposed Hezbollah's hidden weapon caches, and seized and destroyed the weapons, including advanced Iranian-made weapons," Hagari said.