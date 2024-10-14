Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lebanon

Israel reveals Hezbollah special forces terrorist 'bunker' located under home with weapons, motorcycles

Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces were preparing to attack Israel across border, IDF says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
IDF reveals Hezbollah bunker with weapons, motorcycles underneath Lebanese border home Video

IDF reveals Hezbollah bunker with weapons, motorcycles underneath Lebanese border home

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari says Hezbollah was planning to use bunker to stage attack on Israel. (Credit: IDF)

Israel’s military says it has found a Hezbollah compound stocked with weapons and motorcycles underneath a home in a Lebanese border village where the terrorist group’s special forces unit was planning another major attack on Israelis. 

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a video posted Monday that the bunker, discovered only a few miles away from Israel’s border, was set up for Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces to "do a raid into Israel and do a larger scale of massacre than the 7th of October." 

"They were planning with the motorcycles here to go ... to villages and positions inside Israel and conduct a massacre," Hagari said. 

"They were only here a couple of days ago. In those beds with those weapons here," he added. "We found fresh coffee and food here in this compound." 

HEZBOLLAH DRONE ATTACK IN ISRAEL KILLS MULTIPLE IDF SOLDIERS, WOUNDS DOZENS OF PEOPLE: REPORTS 

Hezbollah bunker

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari reveals a Hezbollah bunker allegedly found underneath a home in a Lebanese border village. (IDF)

Footage released by the IDF shows weapons and ammunition strewn across beds inside the underground facility. 

On one of its walls was a large portrait of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed recently in Beirut by an Israeli airstrike. 

Hagari described Nasrallah as a "ruthless terrorist that we eliminated that is responsible for the deaths of many people, not just Israelis – Germans, Americans, French and others." 

Motorcycles found inside Hezbollah bunker

Motorcycles that were to be used in an attack against Israel were found inside the bunker, according to Hagari. (IDF)

"The world is a better place without Hezbollah. The world is a better place without Nasrallah," Hagari added. 

"All of our enemies should know whether they are close or far away in Iran, they should know we are determined to supply security and safety to our citizens," he also said. 

HOW A US-BACKED UN RESOLUTION FAILED TO STOP HEZBOLLAH TERROR TAKEOVER 

Weapons inside Hezbollah bunker

Weapons are seen lying on top of beds inside the Hezbollah bunker. (IDF)

At the start of October, Hagari had said that "Hezbollah has openly declared that it plans to carry out its own October 7th massacre on Israel's northern border, but on an even larger scale. They call this plan ‘Conquer the Galilee." 

"To make sure that Hezbollah can never carry out such an attack and in order to enable all 60,000 Israelis to safely return back to their homes in northern Israel, the IDF is taking action," he added at the time. 

Food inside Hezbollah compound

Food that the IDF says was intended for Hezbollah's special forces unit. (IDF)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

During a series of military operations, IDF Special Forces "entered into Hezbollah compounds in dozens of locations along the border with Israel, collected intelligence, dismantled Hezbollah's weapons and terrorist infrastructures. Our soldiers entered Hezbollah's underground infrastructures, exposed Hezbollah's hidden weapon caches, and seized and destroyed the weapons, including advanced Iranian-made weapons," Hagari said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.