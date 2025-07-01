Expand / Collapse search
Israel releases conversations with Gaza residents amid criticisms of aid delivery system

COGAT reveals shocking testimonies of Palestinians describing violence and propaganda used to disrupt aid distribution sites

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
Israel’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), which oversees humanitarian and civil efforts in Gaza, released two revealing conversations between Gaza residents and officers from the Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) for Gaza.

The Gaza residents, who COGAT — an Israeli  says were at humanitarian aid distribution sites, told a CLA officer about how Hamas tries to disrupt the aid system through violence and manipulation. The testimonies reveal that "Hamas fires at Gaza residents near the aid distribution sites, spreads false claims about IDF fire, publishes fabricated data about large numbers of casualties, and circulates fake footage," according to COGAT.

Palestinian carries sack as he and others gather to collect aid from GHF

(REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

TERROR IN GAZA: HAMAS OFFERS BOUNTIES TO KILL US AND LOCAL AID WORKERS, GROUP SAYS

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce acknowledged Hamas’ use of violence to "interfere with aid deliveries to the people of Gaza."

"This is how Hamas operates — they deliberately fire at people and want it to appear as though the army is the one shooting, so that no one will approach the aid distribution areas," one Gaza resident told a CLA officer, according to COGAT’s translation.

Another Gaza resident told a CLA officer that Palestinians trying to get aid "encounter thugs on the way" and that "those thugs definitely kill 2, 3, 5 people."

Fox News Digital was unable to independently verify the identities of the residents.

View of Gaza on July 1, 2025

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house that took place on Monday, in Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, July 1, 2025. (REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

TENSIONS RISE AS ISRAEL STRONGLY DENIES FIRING ON PALESTINIANS AT GAZA HUMANITARIAN SITE

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.- and Israel-backed group,  has faced backlash over reports of violent and even deadly incidents around its secure sites. In response to the videos released by COGAT, a GHF spokesperson said that "Hamas is working to destroy the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation because our model is working."

GHF has pushed back on claims that Palestinians are being killed at its sites. However, it does say that Hamas has killed some of its staff members, "put bounties on our American workers and threatened civilians for accepting aid."

"To date, there has not been a single casualty at or in the surrounding vicinity of any of our sites. Many of the alleged incidents had no correlation to our sites but deliberate misinformation orchestrated by Hamas-controlled [Gaza] Health Ministry," a GHF spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

Palestinians carry humanitarian aid

Palestinians carry bags and boxes containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Despite the backlash, the GHF is encouraging other organizations — including its critics — to join its mission to bring aid to the people of Gaza while ensuring Hamas does not get its hands on it.

"Ultimately, the solution is more aid. If other groups would join us, we could scale up… We could also collaborate with the U.N. and other groups on other means while ensuring their aid reaches the right people," the GHF spokesperson said.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.