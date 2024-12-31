Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel kills Hamas commander who led heinous Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz killed in drone attack: IDF

Abd al-Hadi Sabah was one of the terrorist leaders who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
A top Hamas commander responsible for the heinous Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz has been killed by a targeted drone strike, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) announced.

Abd al-Hadi Sabah, who led the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz, which ravaged the community near the Gaza border on Oct. 7, was killed on Tuesday local time in the Western Khan Yunis Battalion.

The IDF said in a release on social media Tuesday that they conducted the intelligence-based strike alongside the Israeli Security Agency (ISA). 

The agencies said that Sabah was hiding in a shelter in the designated humanitarian area in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Abd al-Hadi Sabah

Abd al-Hadi Sabah was one of the terrorist leaders who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 and led other attacks against IDF soldiers. (IDF via X)

The agencies noted that Sabah was one of the leaders of the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz during Oct. 7 and had been a leader in "numerous terrorist attacks against IDF troops."

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against all of the terrorists who took part in the murderous October 7th Massacre," the agencies said.

The IDF said that they took "numerous steps" to mitigate harm to civilians by using "precise munitions, intelligence, and aerial surveillance."

A home destroyed during conflict.

Debris of a home that was devastated during a fight in Kibbutz Nir Oz, Israel. (Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sabah's leadership on the destruction of Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel left nearly half of the 400 residents murdered or taken captive during the Oct. 7 attack.

