Israel kills 2 Hezbollah commanders responsible for 400 strikes against them in October: IDF

Israel on Saturday claimed that its forces killed two Hezbollah commanders who were responsible for more than 400 strikes against them in October.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it "eliminated the terrorists Mousa Izz al-Din, the commander of Hezbollah’s forces in the coastal sector, and Hassan Majid Daib, Hezbollah’s artillery commander in the coastal sector" on Friday in the Tyre region of Lebanon.

IDF said Daib was responsible for "the projectile fire toward the Haifa Bay on Thursday."

"These Hezbollah terrorists were responsible for firing over 400 projectiles at Israel over the last month alone," the IDF stated.

The Israel Air Force (IAF) struck more than 120 targets over the last day, including anti-tank missile launching sites, terrorist operatives, terror infrastructure sites, weapons storage facilities and command centers in Lebanon, Israel claimed.

IDF soldiers are continuing to conduct limited, localized, targeted raids against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The troops operated against Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the area, located weapons, and eliminated terrorists in cooperation with the IAF.

In the Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers continue operational activity in the area of Jabaliya where dozens of terrorists were eliminated in aerial and ground activity. In Rafah and central Gaza, the troops operated to eliminate terrorists, dismantle terror infrastructure, and locate weapons.

Friday’s attack by Israel followed a deadly attack on Thursday from Hezbollah forces in northern Israel.

The first attack was in Metula – a town located along the Israel-Lebanon border – that left an Israeli farmer and four foreign agricultural workers dead. A second reported attack from Hezbollah left two people dead near Haifa.

The Wednesday strike that eliminated Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces was carried out near the city of Nabatieh, south of Beirut, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

"Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi advanced numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement. "His targeting is part of the effort to degrade Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces' capabilities to direct and execute terror activities against IDF troops and communities in the northern border, in particular the ‘Conquer the Galilee’ plan."

