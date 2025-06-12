Israel hits the ‘heart’ of Iran’s nuclear program in Natanz facility strike

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that one of Iran’s top nuclear facilities had been hit in Thursday night's strike against the regime.

"Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs, nine," Netanyahu said. "In recent months, Iran is taking steps that it has never taken before, steps to weaponize this enriched uranium. And if not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time."

The Natanz Nuclear Facility – one of Tehran’s key nuclear sites and which has been flagged by security experts that in coordination with the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, could produce enough weapons-grade uranium to produce 11 nuclear weapons within a month – has been hit in the strikes, though the extent of the damage remains unknown.

"We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program. We struck at the heart Iran's nuclear weaponization program," Netanyahu said in live remarks. "We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz.

"We targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb," he added.

The Nantaz Nuclear Facility was at least partially destroyed in 2020 following an explosion, and satellite imagery has suggested Iran began constructing deep underground tunnels to further secure and obscure their nuclear program, reported the Institute for Science and International Security earlier this year.

It is unclear at this time if any of the underground structures were hit in the Thursday night strikes.

"We will not let the world's most dangerous regime get the world's most dangerous weapons, and Iran plans to give those weapons, nuclear weapons, to its terrorist proxies," Netanyahu said. "That would make the nightmare of nuclear terrorism all too real.

"The increasing range of Iran's ballistic missiles would bring that nuclear nightmare to the cities of Europe, and eventually to America," he added.

Reporting by The New York Times also said the Parchin military complex had been hit in the overnight strikes, though Fox News Digital could not independently confirm the hit.

The extent of the damage also remains unknown as it was reported in November that the Parchin military complex had been significantly damaged in Israel’s October strikes which housed a nuclear weapons research facility.

Another five military bases surrounding Tehran were also reportedly hit.