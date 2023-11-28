Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Hamas transfers 10-month-old Israeli hostage, family to separate Palestinian terror group in Gaza: IDF

Ten-month-old Kfir Bibas, his brother Ariel, 4, and their parents have been held captive by terrorists in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
Relative of 10-month-old hostage distraught over family’s continued detainment Video

Relative of 10-month-old hostage distraught over family’s continued detainment

Aunt of Israeli hostages Yifat Zailer pleads for the release of her family, including a 10-month-old baby boy.

The terrorist group Hamas transferred custody of a 10-month-old Israeli hostage and his family to another terrorist group in southern Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces said Tuesday.

The IDF's Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee announced the transfer late Monday night. The family consists of the infant, Kfir; his 4-year-old brother Ariel, and their parents, Yarden, 34, and Shiri, 32. The IDF did not specify precisely which organization they have been transferred to.

"Children and babies under the age of one who have not seen the light of day for more than fifty days are being held captive by Hamas, [who] treats some of them like loot and in some places has transferred them to other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," Adraee wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

ISRAEL, HAMAS CONFRIM LIST OF HOSTAGES, PRISONERS TO BE EXCHANGED OVER 2-DAY CEASE-FIRE EXTENSION: LIVE UPDATES

Ofri Bibas Levy holds posters depicting her missing brother Yarden who was kidnapped by Hamas along with his wife and two children

Ofri Bibas Levy, whose brother Yarden (34) was taken hostage with his wife Shiri (32) and 2 children Kfir (10 months) and Ariel (4), holds with her friend Tal Ulus pictures of them during an interview with Reuters, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Geneva, Switzerland, November 13, 2023. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo)

"For example, the Bibas family, the two red-haired children ‘The Reds,’ who were kidnapped from their home in Nir Oz by a member of the Hamas terrorist organization (pictured) and are being held in the Khan Yunis area by one of the Palestinian factions."

The Bibas family was kidnapped in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, when murderous Hamas terrorists rampaged through the southern part of the country and killed at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in their homes and at a music festival. Some 240 Israelis and foreign nationals were captured by the terrorists and taken back to Gaza as hostages. 

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: US LOOKS TO INCREASE AID INTO GAZA THROUGH EGYPT, INCLUDES WARNING FOR ISRAEL

Ofri Bibas Levy wears t-shirt with her missing family members pictured

Ofri Bibas Levy wears a shirt with her brother, sister-in-law and their two children, age 4 and 10 months held captive in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Video of the incident showed a terrified Shiri clutching the children in a blanket as they were bundled into captivity. Another clip showed Yarden with a head injury from hammer blows, Ofri Bibas, Yarden's sister, said.

She told reporters the family was not to be included in the expected release of 10 hostages on Tuesday. Relatives of repatriated hostages have been informed in advance by authorities.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: IDENTITIES OF 11 RECENTLY-RELEASED ISRAELI HOSTAGES REVEALED

Press conference with family members of British-Israeli kidnap victims in London

David Barr and Ofri Bibas Levy attend a press conference of family members of British-Israeli kidnap victims, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Israeli Embassy in London, Britain October 24, 2023. (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

Hamas has released 50 Israeli hostages, as well as 19 foreign nationals, since Friday as part of a cease-fire agreement reached with Israel and mediated by Egypt and Qatar. Israel has freed 150 Palestinian prisoners in exchange and has increased humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip, which has been besieged since the war started on Oct. 7. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An estimated 170 people remain in Hamas custody in Gaza, with their locations unknown. 

"The understanding that we will not, for now, get the hug we had so hoped for leaves us speechless," the Bibas' extended family said in a statement to the media.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and Reuters contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.