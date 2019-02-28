Israel frees Palestinian woman lawmaker held for 20 months

The family of a Palestinian lawmaker says Israeli authorities have released Khalida Jarrar after 20 months of holding her in detention without raising charges.

The lawmaker's husband, Ghassan Jarrar, says she was freed on Thursday.

The 56-year-old Khalida Jarrar was held under "administrative detention," an Israeli policy that permits holding people for months at a time without charges.

In 2015, she served 15 months after being convicted of incitement to violence and "promoting terror activities."

A senior member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, she was arrested again in July 2017 and held since then. She was initially scheduled to be released last October, but her detention was then extended another four months.

Since her dentition began, the Palestinian parliament has been dissolved due to internal strife.