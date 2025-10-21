Expand / Collapse search
World

Israel confirms how hostage Tal Haimi died, with 15 bodies remaining in Gaza

The bodies of 15 deceased hostages, including two US citizens, remain in Gaza

Rachel Wolf
Son of slain Israeli hostage warns 'the war is not over yet' amid push to return all remains from Gaza Video

Son of slain Israeli hostage warns 'the war is not over yet' amid push to return all remains from Gaza

 Nadav Rudaeff, whose father Lior Rudaeff was killed during the Oct. 7 attacks, joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to react to the latest hostage releases and to praise the Trump administration’s push to bring every fallen hostage home.

Israel identified the remains of a deceased hostage returned from Gaza as Sgt. Maj. Tal Haimi, the commander of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak's rapid response team.

Haimi was 41 years old at the time of his death. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Haimi was killed in combat while defending Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. His body was then taken into Gaza, where it was held hostage for more than two years.

While Haimi's family initially believed he was taken alive, Israel declared him deceased on Dec. 13, 2023.

IDF HOLDS MEMORIAL CEREMONY AT BASE ATTACKED BY HAMAS ON OCT. 7 HONORING FALLEN TROOPS

Deceased hostage Tal Haimi

Israel announced Tuesday that it had identified the remains of a deceased hostage returned from Gaza as Tal Haimi. (The Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Haimi was a third generation descendant of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak's founders and a fourth-generation resident, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

"Tal worked as a mechanical engineer and was a member of the Nir Yitzhak emergency response team. He loved taking his family on trips in nature and camping outdoors. An avid tool enthusiast, he was known for always finding a solution to any problem that arose," the forum wrote after Haimi's remains were returned and identified.

Ela Haimi, the wife of deceased hostage Tal Haimi, speaks at an event in Hostages Square

Ela Haimi, the wife of hostage Tal Haimi, standing next to her daughter, speaks at Hostages Square on Oct. 18, 2025, in Tel Aviv, Israel.  (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

REMAINS OF LAST FEMALE HAMAS HOSTAGE AND IDF SOLDIER HANDED OVER TO ISRAEL

Haimi is survived by his wife and their four children, as well as his father and his sister. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum noted that one of Haimi's children was born after he was murdered.

Following the identification of Haimi's remains, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office expressed condolences for his family and reiterated its call for Hamas to release the remains of all deceased hostages for proper burial. The IDF also echoed this call, demanding Hamas fulfill its obligations under the agreement brokered by the Trump administration.

ISRAEL’S COVERT CAMPAIGN TARGETS HAMAS TERRORISTS BEHIND OCT 7 MASSACRE

Israeli soldiers saluting Tal Haimi's coffin

The Israeli army held a military protocol for deceased hostage Tal Haimi. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

On Oct. 13, 2025, the final 20 living hostages returned to Israel after more than two years in captivity. Meanwhile, the remains of the 28 deceased hostages have been slowly returned since then. Now, the remains of 15 deceased hostages, including U.S. citizens Itay Chen and Omer Neutra, are still in Gaza. One of the deceased hostages in Gaza is Hadar Goldin, whose remains have been held in the enclave since he was killed in battle in 2014.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

