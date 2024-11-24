Expand / Collapse search
Antisemitism Exposed

Israel confirms death of missing Abu Dhabi rabbi: 'Abhorrent act of antisemitic terrorism’

Rabbi Zvi Kogan had been suspected of being kidnapped

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
Israeli officials on Sunday confirmed the death of an Abu Dhabi rabbi who had been missing since Thursday. 

"The UAE intelligence and security authorities have located the body of Zvi Kogan, who has been missing since Thursday, 21 November 2024," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on X. "The Israeli mission in Abu Dhabi has been in contact with the family from the start of the event and is continuing to assist it at this difficult time; his family in Israel has also been updated." 

"The murder of Zvi Kogan, of blessed memory, is an abhorrent act of antisemitic terrorism. The State of Israel will use all means and will deal with the criminals responsible for his death to the fullest extent of the law," the statement added. 

RABBI FEARED KIDNAPPED, KILLED BY TERRORISTS AFTER GOING MISSING, PROMPTING INVESTIGATION

Rabbi Zvi Kogan

Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad emissary, had been missing since Thursday. (Chabad.org via X)

Rabbi Zvi Kogan was an emissary of the Chabad Lubavitch movement, a prominent and highly observant branch of Hasidic Judaism based in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood in New York City.

The 28-year-old was a resident of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates when he went missing Thursday. He is a citizen of both Moldova and Israel.

According to his LinkedIn, Kogan worked as a recruiter and was "passionate about volunteering and serving [his] community."

Rabbi Zvi Kogan's grocery store

A man walks past Rimon Market, a Kosher grocery store managed by the late Rabbi Zvi Kogan, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

'CHEERLEADING FOR TERRORISM': TWITCH STAR CALLED FOR NEW 9/11, DISMISSED HORROR OF OCT 7

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced its investigation into the unusual disappearance on Saturday. At the time, the statement said the disappearance appeared to be related to "a terrorist incident" but did not elaborate.

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Interior had confirmed it was investigating Kogan's disappearance, but described his citizenship solely as a "Moldovan national." 

Jew praying in UAE

Rabbi Levi Duchman performs morning prayers on the roof of the Jewish Community Center of the UAE on March 22, 2021, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.  (Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)

The Rimon Market, a Kosher grocery store that Kogan managed on Dubai’s busy Al Wasl Road, was shut Sunday, according to the Associated Press. It had been a target of anti-Israel protests. 

Kogan’s wife, Rivky, is a U.S. citizen who lived with him in the UAE. She is the niece of Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace