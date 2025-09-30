Israel claims Greta Thunberg's flotilla seeking to break Gaza blockade has Hamas ties, cites documents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel says it has proof linking Hamas to the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for the Gaza Strip with climate activist Greta Thunberg aboard.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released documents Tuesday that it said were found in Gaza and "show a direct link between the flotilla leaders and the Hamas terrorist organization." In a statement announcing the release of the documents, the ministry explained that while Hamas oversees operations in Gaza, it relies on the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) to act abroad.

"The organization operates under the pretense of civilian cover and is responsible, on behalf of Hamas, for mobilizing actions against Israel, including violent demonstrations, marches against Israel, and demonstration and provocation flotillas," Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

PCPA was designated a terrorist organization by Israel in 2021 due to its ties with Hamas.

The first of the official documents that Israel released and translated was a 2021 letter allegedly from Ismail Haniyeh, who served as the head of the Hamas Political Bureau until his assassination in 2024. In the letter, Haniyeh endorses the PCPA and "directly and explicitly" calls on its chairman for "unity," according to Israel.

The second document lists the names of PCPA operatives, some of whom Israel says are "high-ranking well-known Hamas operatives." One of those named in the list is Zaher Birawi, who Israel says is the head of PCPA in the U.K. and is known for organizing protest flotillas.

The Times of Israel reported that Birawi served as the spokesperson for the 2010 Turkish Mavi Marmara flotilla.

Israel also identified Saif Abu Kashk as one of the people on the list and said that he is the CEO of Cyber Neptune. The company reportedly changed its corporate purpose from real estate to maritime transfer of people and goods, according to Euro News, which noted that Abu Kashk took charge of the organization days before the GSF’s departure.

In addition to the documents, Israel released several images of Birawi with Hamas leaders and one of him with Thunberg.

Thunberg, who rose to fame for her climate activism as a child, has repeatedly denied any ties between Hamas and the flotilla demonstrations. However, along with the official documents, Israel uncovered images of the activist with Birawi.

"The papers shown by Israel prove neither Hamas' financing nor control over the Global Sumud Flotilla," GSF spokesperson Maria Elena Delia reportedly said in a statement released to news agency Ansa, according to Euro News.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reacted to the revelation of the documents saying, "Let’s hope the media doesn’t fall for another propaganda stunt by Hamas stooges like Greta. Greta, you should know betta!"

Thunberg participated in another flotilla effort earlier this year, which ended with her being deported from Israel after the country's naval forces detained the vessel.

Fox News Digital reached out to GSF for comment but did not immediately receive a response.