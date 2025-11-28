US dramatically escalates Somalia airstrikes as Trump admin targets ISIS, al Qaeda terrorists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

JOHANNESBURG: The number of U.S. airstrikes against jihadi terrorists in Somalia has increased more than tenfold under the Trump administration so far this year, compared to missions carried out under President Biden in 2024.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that it conducted 10 airstrikes in 2024, and that so far this year it has carried out more than 100 airstrikes in Somalia.

In the latest military action Tuesday, AFRICOM personnel were involved in an airstrike and reportedly a gun battle lasting up to four hours with ISIS-Somalia jihadists in Puntland, in the north of this African country. The operation was conducted, AFRICOM said in a media statement, "in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia."

US FORCES KILL 3 NARCO-TERRORISTS IN EASTERN PACIFIC LETHAL STRIKE OPERATION TARGETING DRUG NETWORKS

Multiple local sources reported high-value ISIS targets were hit, with reports that a high-level terror leader was either killed or captured, and up to 10 terrorists killed. There are no reports of U.S. casualties.

This attack is the latest in a series of missions over Somalia against various jihadi groups, primarily ISIS, ISIS-Somalia and the al Qaeda-linked al-Shabab.

An AFRICOM spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Thursday the U.S. "conducted an airstrike approximately 66 km southeast of Bossaso. To date, we’ve completed 101 airstrikes in Somalia — 59 of which have specifically targeted ISIS-Somalia. In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, we continue to take action to degrade ISIS-Somalia and al-Shabab’s ability to threaten the U.S. Homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad."

Local sources report that in this latest attack, U.S. MQ9 Reaper drones first dropped missiles on the terrorists, who were said to be in and around a large cave. This was reportedly followed by an attack using 10 helicopters. During the battle, several sources claim U.S. troops disembarked from the helicopters.

TRUMP ADMIN SLAMS SOUTH AFRICA FOR ‘WEAPONIZED’ G-20 PRESIDENCY AS SUMMIT IGNORES CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION

But U.S. military officials dismissed the fact that American forces stepped onto Somali soil, stressing there was no ground operation by American troops, stating twice that such reports are inaccurate. In a public statement, AFRICOM said "specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security".

In August, AFRICOM stated that they carried out multiple airstrikes against ISIS fighters, with AFRICOM Commander Gen. Dagvin Anderson saying, "these lethal strikes demonstrate our resolve and commitment to ensuring Americans and our partners remain safe from the threat of global terrorism." The general continued that the strikes were aimed "against an organization that wishes to export their terror to the U.S. and our allies."

U.S. aircraft launching from an aircraft carrier were shown in official photographs accompanying the media statement about the attacks.

Ahmed Soliman, senior research fellow, Africa Program, Chatham House, told Fox News Digital, "The U.S. focus on [ISIS] in Puntland is partially driven by the goal of preventing another international [ISIS] "safe haven" from emerging, as well as the potential threat from ISIS-Somalia’s recruitment of foreign fighters."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "However, the imbalance has led to growing concerns that the international response may be lagging behind the pace of al-Shabab’s resurgence in central and southern Somalia. Al-Shabab has leveraged this shifting international focus to reconsolidate its areas of operations. The group’s advances have taken place against a backdrop of Somalia’s increasingly fragmented domestic political landscape. Ongoing power struggles between the FGS (Federal Government of Somalia) and member states like Puntland and Jubaland have undermined coordination and counterterrorism efforts."

In May, AFRICOM’s then Commander, Gen. Michael E. Langley, referring to strikes in Somalia, told Air & Space Forces Magazine, "the U.S. is actively pursuing and eliminating jihadists."