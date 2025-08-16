Israel announces mass relocation of Palestinians to Southern Gaza ahead of new offensive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel said on Saturday that it is planning to move Palestinians to Southern Gaza as it prepares for a new military offensive.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and as part of the @IDF preparations to move the population from combat zones to southern Gaza for their protection, the supply of tents and shelter equipment to Gaza will resume tomorrow (Sunday)," COGAT, the military agency in charge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, said in a social media post. "The aid will be transferred through the Kerem Shalom Crossing by the UN and international organizations, following a thorough security inspection. We will continue to act in accordance with international law in order to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip."

The Israel Defense Forces has not said when the mass movement of people to the south would begin.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on social media on Saturday that the country is "in the stage of discussions to formulate the plan to defeat Hamas in Gaza and return the hostages, and at their conclusion, there will be a comprehensive and powerful plan to carry out the mission in all its aspects.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week confirmed plans for Israel to take full control of the Gaza Strip. In an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Bill Hemmer, Netanyahu said the move is aimed at eliminating Hamas and eventually transferring governance to Arab authorities.

"We want to liberate ourselves and liberate the people of Gaza from the awful terror of Hamas," said Netanyahu.

Families of hostages who are still being held by Hamas called for a "nationwide day of stoppage" on Sunday to protest expanded operations in Gaza as hostages remain there as the war nearly enters its third year.

Fifty hostages still remain in Gaza, although only 20 are still believed to be alive.

"Fifty hostages have been held in Hamas’s death tunnels for nearly 700 days. We have all seen, with our hearts torn, the images of Evyatar David and Rom Breslavsky suffering under unimaginable human torment," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

It added, "Now is the time to act: to take to the streets, support the families of the hostages, support the families of the soldiers, and influence the future of the hostages and the future of the country — because only the people can bring the hostages home," according to the Times of Israel.

Two mothers and one wife of three hostages wrote in a joint letter about "hope."

"The days are long, the nights are even longer," the mothers and wife of hostages Matan Angrest, Nimrod Cohen and Omri Miran wrote.

"Longing burns the soul. But amidst the pain, hope still beats. An entire nation has not given up on you. This coming Sunday, the whole nation will stop their lives for you, for your freedom, for the lives of our soldiers," they added.

