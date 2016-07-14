Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East
Published

Iraq marks national holiday with military parade

By | Associated Press
  • c124d8c7-
    Image 1 of 3

    Iraqi security forces wearing face camouflage parade in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July 14, 2016. Iraq has marked the anniversary of the 1958 overthrowing of the monarch and recent victories over the extremist Islamic State group with a military parade staged in central Baghdad. (AP Photo/Karim Kadim) (The Associated Press)

  • 9929b08d-
    Image 2 of 3

    Iraqi government-backed “Popular Mobilization” forces took part in a joint military parade with Iraqi security forces in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July 14, 2016. Iraq has marked the anniversary of the 1958 overthrowing of the monarch and recent victories over the extremist Islamic State group with a military parade staged in central Baghdad. (AP Photo/Karim Kadim) (The Associated Press)

  • ee8a452a-
    Image 3 of 3

    Iraqi security forces parade in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July 14, 2016. Iraq on Thursday marked the anniversary of the 1958 overthrow of the monarchy and recent victories over the extremist Islamic State group with a military parade staged in central Baghdad amid tight security. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) (The Associated Press)

BAGHDAD – Iraq is marking the anniversary of the 1958 overthrow of the monarchy and recent victories over the extremist Islamic State group with a military parade staged in central Baghdad.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi saluted the parade as fighter-jets, including U.S.-made F-16s, screamed over the city on Thursday. Transport aircraft and helicopters also staged fly-overs.

The parade was held amid tight security, with hundreds of troops and policemen locking down the central Baghdad area.

The celebration comes on the heels of last month's retaking of the city of Fallujah from IS and ahead of an expected assault on Mosul, the last major Iraqi city still under IS control.

"We will surprise Daesh with new weapons" in the battle for Mosul, Defense Minister Khaled al-Obeidi told reporters at the parade.