Iran’s top general says wiping Israel off map is an ‘achievable goal’

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander on Monday said that wiping Israel off the map is now an “achievable goal” thanks to the country’s technological advances.

Gen. Hossein Salami’s comments, delivered before an audience of IRGC leaders, were carried by multiple news outlets, including the state-funded IRNA agency.

“This sinister regime must be wiped off the map and this is no longer … a dream (but) it is an achievable goal,” Salami said.

He added that the country has “managed to obtain the capacity to destroy the imposter Zionist regime,” four decades after the Iranian Revolution.

“The second step of the revolution is the step that rearranges the constellation of power in favor of the revolution. Iran’s Islamic evolution will be on top of this constellation,” Salami said, adding, “In the second step, we will be thinking of the global mobilization of Islam.”

Salami’s incendiary comments come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Western allies over the United States' withdrawal from a controversial pact that promised eased sanctions if Iran curbed its nuclear ambitions.

Tehran also made recent headlines after its Saudi neighbors accused Iran of attacking its oil facilities. On Monday, Iran said that the missile-and-drone attack was an act of “legitimate defense” by Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi rebels.

The Sept. 14 assault was claimed by the Houthis, though Saudi Arabia said it was “unquestionably sponsored by Iran.” The kingdom has been at war with the Houthis in Yemen since March 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.