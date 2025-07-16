Expand / Collapse search
Iran's leader threatens 'even bigger blow' against US, Trump says he's in ‘no rush’ to talk

European nations warn snapback sanctions could be enforced on Iran if nuclear deal not reached

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Trump in 'no rush' to talk to Iran Video

Trump in 'no rush' to talk to Iran

Trump tells reporters Iran wants to negotiate but he's 'in no rush to talk.'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday issued his latest threat against the U.S. and "its dog on a leash, the Zionist regime [Israel]" as nations urge nuclear negotiations but eye sanctions options. 

"The fact that our nation is ready to face the power of the United States and its dog on a leash, the Zionist regime, is very praiseworthy," Khamenei said in comments translated by Reuters to state TV. 

Khamenei went on to claim that last month’s attack on the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar was just the beginning of what Tehran could throw at Washington and warned that "an even bigger blow could be inflicted on the U.S. and others."

Ali Khamenei speaking to reporters.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses the media during the voting for the Parliament Elections in Tehran, Iran, on May 10, 2024. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

IRAN VOWS RETALIATION IF UN SECURITY COUNCIL ISSUES SNAPBACK SANCTIONS ON ANNIVERSARY OF NUCLEAR DEAL

While the U.S. has assessed that Iran’s nuclear program has been set back by up to two years following its strikes on the Fordow atomic site in June – which followed a series of strikes issued by Israel on Tehran’s nuclear and military sectors – much of Iran’s missile capabilities remain intact. 

It is unclear the exact extent that Iran’s missile and drone program was degraded after the Israeli strikes targeted its stockpiles and launching capabilities, but security experts have warned Tehran’s missile and drone programs remain a "significant" threat.

Israel has estimated that even after its strikes, Iran likely still possesses some 1,500 medium-range ballistic missiles and 50% of its launching capabilities, reported Bill Roggio, senior fellow and editor of Foundation for Defense of Democracies' (FDD) "Long War Journal."

Similarly, Iranian expert Behnam Ben Taleblu told Fox News Digital that "Post strikes, the program still exists and, despite being handicapped, poses a significant regional threat."

Iran ballistic missile stands next to image of Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A big banner depicting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is placed next to a ballistic missile in Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran, on Sept. 26, 2024 on the sideline of an exhibition which marks the 44th anniversary of the start of the Iran-Iraq war. (Photo by Hossein Beris / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP)

IRAN CLAIMS ITS PRESIDENT WAS INJURED IN ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE LAST MONTH

"This is especially true at shorter distances since Iran’s single-stage solid fuel short-range ballistic are much more precise," Ben Taleblu, senior director of the FDD's Iran program, said. "This means that in another iteration of an Israel-Iran-America conflict, the chances of retaliatory strike on U.S. regional bases remains high." 

Khamenei’s threats followed similar warnings by other top Iranian officials as western nations mull reinforcing snapback sanctions if Washington is unable to make headway on nuclear negotiations "by the end of the summer." 

President Donald Trump has said he is committed to continuing talks with Iran to avoid further military action, but on Tuesday evening, he told reporters he’s "in no rush to talk" despite the ever-looming deadline for when a deal needs to be reached. 

Security experts have told Fox News Digital that snapback sanctions pose their own risk as the measure could prompt Iran to withdraw from the world’s largest nuclear agreement – the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which some 190 nations have signed on to.

Iran missile

A model of a missile is carried by Iranian demonstrators as minarets and the dome of a mosque is seen in the background during an anti-Israeli gathering at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, on Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

"A sustainable and verifiable diplomatic solution that addresses the security interests of the international community is essential," the German Foreign Ministry confirmed for Fox News Digital this week. "If such a solution is not achieved by the end of the summer, the snapback mechanism will remain an option for the E3.

"We continue to coordinate closely with our E3 partners on this issue," the ministry added in reference to the European nations that signed the 2015 nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which are France, Germany and the U.K.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.