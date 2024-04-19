Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Iranian senior official says country has no plan to respond to Israeli strike immediately: report

Iranian state media reports drones being shot down in Isfahan province

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Israel conducted 'limited strike': US military source Video

Israel conducted 'limited strike': US military source

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst says a U.S. military source confirmed Israel conducted a 'limited strike' inside Iran to 'send a message' to Tehran on 'Fox News Live.'

An Iranian senior official has revealed that Tehran has no plan to hit back immediately against Israel after the Jewish state carried out limited strikes inside the country early Friday, a report says. 

The strikes in Iran’s Isfahan province — which is where Natanz, one of Iran's nuclear facilities, is located — come in retaliation for Iran firing a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel last Saturday.  

The senior official told Reuters that Iran has no immediate plans to fire back at Israel and that "the foreign source of the incident has not been confirmed." 

"We have not received any external attack, and the discussion leans more towards infiltration than attack," he also claimed. 

ISRAEL STRIKES SITE IN IRAN IN RETALIATION FOR WEEKEND ASSAULT: SOURCE 

Iranian soldiers in parade

Iranian soldiers take part in a military parade during a ceremony marking the country's annual army day on April 17, 2024, in Tehran, Iran.  (Getty Images)

Iran went after Israel last weekend in response to a suspected Israeli airstrike on April 1 targeting the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, that left a dozen dead, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps. 

A well-placed military source told Fox News that Friday’s strike by Israel was "limited." Sources familiar said the U.S. was not involved and there was pre-notification to the U.S. from the Israelis. 

ISRAEL HITS IRAN WITH ‘LIMITED’ STRIKES DESPITE WHITE HOUSE’S REPORTED OPPOSITION 

Iran woman watches TV following strikes

An Iranian woman watches an Iranian news TV channel in Tehran following reported strikes Friday in central Isfahan province. (Hossein Beris/Middle East Images/Middle East Images via AFP/Getty Images)

Iranian state media reported that three drones had been shot down over Isfahan by air defense systems, according to Reuters. 

Iranian state television later described all sites in the Natanz area as "fully safe" and the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on X Friday morning that there is no damage to the nuclear facilities. 

Israel attack on Iran

Israel launched limited strikes against Iran on Friday, April 19. (IRGC)

"Director General Rafael Grossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts," the IAEA added. "IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely." 

Details surrounding the intended target of the strike were not immediately available, but Fox News was able to confirm the target was "not nuclear or civilian." 

Israel Iron Dome system in action

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, on April 14. (Reuters/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

As of early Friday morning, Pentagon officials have not confirmed the strike and the White House and the National Security Council have declined to comment on the unfolding situation. 

Fox News’ Bradford Betz, Jennifer Griffin and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.