Iranian leaders accuse Israeli missile strike of killing senior Revolutionary Guards member

Iranian state media claims an Israeli airstrike outside Damascus in Syria on Monday killed a senior advisor in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Reuters reported that three security sources confirmed the death of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, who was responsible for coordinating a military alliance between Iran and Syria.

State television interrupted programming to announce the death of Mousavi and described him as one of the oldest advisors for the Guard in Syria.

The announcement stated that Mousavi accompanied Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Guards’ elite Quds Force, who died in a U.S. drone attack in Iraq in 2020.

IRAN CLAIMS TO BE DEVELOPING ‘SMART’ CRUISE MISSILES FOR NAVY ARSENAL

Damascus Hossein Akbari, Iran’s ambassador, told state television that the late Mousavi was in the embassy as a diplomat, adding he was killed by missiles fired by Israel after returning home from work.

The assassination was a show of Israel’s weakness, according to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

"This act is a sign of the Zionist regime's frustration and weakness in the region for which it will certainly pay the price," Raisi was quoted as saying.

AYATOLLAH'S FAVORITE NEWS SOURCE DECLARES ‘HORROR AND FEAR’ IRAN MILITARY CAMPAIGN AGAINST US, ALLIES

Echoing Raisi, the Revolutionary Guards also said Israel would suffer for killing the advisor.

"The usurper and savage Zionist regime will pay for this crime," the Guards said in a statement provided to state TV.

Nasser Kanaani, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, told state TV, "Iran reserves the right to take necessary measures to respond to this action at the appropriate time and place."

YEMEN HOUTHI LEADER WARNS ‘ANY AMERICAN TARGETING OF OUR COUNTRY WILL BE TARGETED BY US’

Israel’s military did not immediately comment on Mousavi’s death.

Attacks on Iran-linked targets in Syria by Israel are nothing new and have taken place for years.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tehran’s influence in the country has continued to grow after backing President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that broke out in 2011 in Syria.

Iran claimed earlier this month that Israeli strikes killed two members of the Revolutionary Guards in Syria, who also served as military advisers.

Reuters contributed to this report.