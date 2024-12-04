Iranian activist, Nobel prize winner Mohammadi released from jail for medical treatment

Narges Mohammadi, an activist who campaigned for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty in Iran, had her prison term suspended to undergo medical treatment.

Mohammadi's sentence has been suspended for three weeks so she can be examined following the removal of a tumor and a bone grafting operation.

Mohammadi is serving multiple sentences on charges including spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic.

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi was released from Evin prison after the suspension of her jail term to undergo medical treatment, her husband Taqi Rahmani told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Based on the opinion of the forensic doctor, the office of Tehran's Prosecutor suspended the jail sentence of Narges Mohammadi for three weeks and she was released from prison," her lawyer Mostafa Nili said on X on Wednesday.

"The reason for this is her physical condition after the removal of a tumor and a bone grafting operation that was performed 21 days ago. Her tumor was fortunately benign, but she must be examined every three months."

Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, following her three-decade campaign for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty in Iran.

The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prize, said he was "deeply worried about her enduring illness and pain".

"We call upon the Iranian authorities to permanently end her imprisonment and ensure that she will get adequate medical treatment for her illnesses," Joergen Watne Frydnes said in a statement.