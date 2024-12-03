Trump's 'hell to pay' warning to Hamas welcomed by hostages' families: The 'language we were missing'

President-elect Trump offered a glimmer of hope to families of American Hamas captives after vowing there would be "all hell to pay" if hostages are not released prior to his inauguration on Jan. 20.

"It's exactly the type of language we were missing," Ruby Chen, father of Hamas captive Itay Chen, told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday.

"It's seven U.S. hostages, and I think that the message was not just directed to Hamas. I think it was also directed to Iran and the other beneficiaries that have been supporting Hamas financially…

"It is unacceptable that Hamas is able to pay tens of millions of dollars monthly to these people. The money is coming from places that we know, places in the Middle East, people or countries that claim to be allies of the United States… and that needs to stop. I think that it's going to be a very strong message from the president once he gets into office, and that's part of what he means."

TRUMP PROMISES ‘HELL TO PAY’ IN MIDDLE EAST IF HOSTAGES ARE NOT RELEASED BEFORE HE TAKES OFFICE

Chen added that Trump's rhetoric "shows his commitment to this topic" and that he cherishes "his obligation to our cause."

Adi Alexander, father of Hamas hostage Edan Alexander, is also optimistic. Earlier Tuesday, he told "Fox & Friends First" co-host Todd Piro that the hostage issue is "very close" to Trump's heart.

"He feels for the hostages, and I don't think he wants this conflict on his plate on January 20th, and he wants to finish the war," he said.

Adi and the rest of Edan's family received the first concrete "sign of life" from him in the form of a Hamas propaganda video posted Saturday as he pleaded for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump to agree to a deal that will bring him home.

Alexander met with Trump months ago, adding that he appeared "disturbed" by the issue. Alexander said Netanyahu called his wife days ago and shared that a deal is on the table and Israeli officials are "working tirelessly to narrow the gaps with Hamas and pass it over the finish line."

"I had a similar conversation with the White House," he added.

Alexander remains hopeful his son will be freed before President Biden leaves office next month, but he "absolutely" believes Trump can make it happen once he takes office if negotiations fall through.

"We need strong leadership. We need the use of the friendship between both leaders, Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump, to execute the deal and to make necessary concessions," he said.