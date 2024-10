Eight Israeli soldiers have been killed in the ongoing ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that his country is in the "middle of a tough war against Iran's axis of evil."

The Israeli Defense Forces announced that Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, 22, Captain Harel Etinger, 23, Captain Itai Ariel Giat, 23, Sergeant First Class Noam Barzilay, 22, Sergeant First Class Or Mantzur, 21, Sergeant First Class Nazaar Itkin, 21, Staff Sergeant Almken Terefe, 21 and Staff Sergeant Ido Broyer, 21 "fell during combat in southern Lebanon."

"I would like to send my deepest condolences to the families of our heroes who fell today in Lebanon," Netanyahu said in a video message. "May God avenge their death. May their memory be of blessing."

"We are in the middle of a tough war against Iran's axis of evil, which seeks to destroy us. This will not happen -- because we will stand together, and with God's help -- we will win together," Netanyahu added. "We will return our hostages in the south, we will return our residents in the north, we will guarantee the eternity of Israel."

ISRAELI MILITARY SAYS REGULAR INFANTRY, ARMORED UNITS JOINING LIMITED GROUND OPERATION IN SOUTHERN LEBANON

Details about the incidents resulting in the deaths of the soldiers were not immediately available.

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned residents of two dozen communities in southern Lebanon to evacuate Wednesday for their own safety.

IRAN’S ATTACK ON ISRAEL ‘INEFFECTIVE’ BUT A ‘SIGNIFICANT ESCALATION,’ WHITE HOUSE SAYS

"Hezbollah's activities are forcing the IDF to act forcefully against it. The IDF does not intend to harm you, and therefore, for your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and head north of the Awali River. Save your lives," he said on X.

"Anyone who is near Hezbollah members, installations, and combat equipment is putting his life at risk. Any home used by Hezbollah for its military needs is expected to be targeted," Adraee also said.

The Israeli military operation inside Lebanon comes after airstrikes last week killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other top members.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The IDF says so far, more than 150 "terrorist infrastructure sites" have been destroyed in Lebanon, including Hezbollah weapon storage facilities and rocket launchers.

Fox News' Yael Rotem-Kuriel contributed to this report.