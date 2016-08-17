Iran to charge detained US man with threatening country's national security

Iran is preparing to indict a detained U.S. man, accusing him of acting against the country’s national security interests, a source familiar with the case has told The Foreign Desk.

Gholamreza Shahini, 46, known to his friends as Robin, has come under the government's radar for allegedly participating in the Green Revolution of 2009 against the government and collaborating on a TV interview with the US’ State Department-backed Voice of America, according to the indictment set to be unveiled at a Revolutionary Court.

Shahini will also face a blasphemy charge for ‘insulting the revered’ on a Facebook page.

Shahini kept an active Facebook profile in Farsi and has been a vocal critic of the country’s deplorable human rights record. The page was deleted within days of his disappearance.

Lawyers acting on his behalf say they have not been yet been given access to the evidence against him.

The indictment would represent the first known charges against a U.S. citizen since the release of four Americans by Iran in January.

