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Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader severely disfigured by US strikes: report

Mojtaba Khamenei suffered leg and face injuries in the February 28 airstrikes that killed his father

By Robert McGreevy Fox News
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War Secretary says Iran's supreme leader is 'likely disfigured' Video

War Secretary says Iran's supreme leader is 'likely disfigured'

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says Iran's 'not-so-Supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured'

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Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is severely disfigured after suffering leg and face injuries as a result of joint U.S.-Israel airstrikes on Tehran in February, Reuters reported Saturday.

Khamenei is recovering after incurring the injuries in the February 28 airstrikes that killed his father, former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei. He has not been seen publicly since being hospitalized.

Despite the injuries, Khamenei allegedly remains "mentally sharp," Reuters reported, citing a trio of anonymous sources within his inner circle. The new supreme leader is in communication with the Iranian delegation in Pakistan for peace talks with a U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance.

The Reuters report corroborates an earlier statement from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who told reporters on March 13 that Khamenei was "likely disfigured."

IRAN POSTPONES TEHRAN FAREWELL CEREMONY FOR KHAMENEI WHERE LARGE CROWDS WERE EXPECTED TO GATHER

U.S. Vice President JD Vance walking with Pakistani officials in Islamabad

Vice President JD Vance walks with Pakistan's Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, U.S. Embassy Charge d'Affaires Natalie A. Baker, and Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 11, 2026. (Jacquelyn Martin/Reuters)

He then reiterated the claim in a Thursday press conference while outlining the U.S. military's achievements in Iran.

"Their top leadership was systematically eliminated, their previous Iranian supreme leader dead, the supreme national security council secretary dead, the supreme leader office advisor dead, the supreme leader military office chief dead, the defense minister no longer with us, the IRGC commander dead, the armed forces general staff commander dead, the intelligence minister dead, the IRGC navy commander no longer here, the IRGC Intel chief dead," Hegseth listed.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"I skipped over a bunch, and I could go on and on and on, to include the new — so-called new supreme leader, wounded and disfigured. This new regime was out of options and out of time, so they cut a deal."

NEW IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER 'LIKELY DISFIGURED,' HEGSETH SAYS

Mojtaba Khamenei attending a meeting in Tehran, Iran

Mojtaba Khamenei, the new supreme leader of Iran and second son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 13, 2024. (Hamed Jafarnejad/ISNA/WANA/Reuters)

Despite his weakened condition, Khamenei vowed to put up resistance in a defiant written statement Thursday.

"Iran is not seeking war but will not forfeit its rights and considers all resistance fronts as a unified entity," the statement read.

Hegseth dismissed the statement as "weak" in his March press conference.

EXILED IRANIAN CROWN PRINCE SAYS REGIME IS 'CRUMBLING' AFTER KILLING OF KHAMENEI, OTHER LEADERS

"It was a written statement. Iran has plenty of cameras and plenty of voice recorders. Why a written statement?" Hegseth asked. "I think you know why. His father, dead. He's scared, he's injured, he's on the run and he lacks legitimacy. It's a mess for them. Who's in charge? Iran may not even know."

Sources reportedly told Reuters that Khamenei could enter the public spotlight in a month or two, but only if "his health and the security situation allowed.

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While many publicly question where and when we may see the supreme leader again, Iranian hardliners stress the importance of him keeping a low-profile.

"Why should he ​appear in public? To become a target for these criminals?" an Iranian militiaman asked Reuters in a text message.

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