As Iran talks get underway, expert raises alarm over lack of plan to secure nuclear material

European and Iranian negotiators ended their talks in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday without a clear breakthrough, but diplomats told The Associated Press they were hopeful of more discussions with the Iranians.

The talks with Iran come a day after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a message from President Trump, stating, "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks."

One former Pentagon official says there is an important issue that is not being discussed.

"If Iran gives up its nuclear program as Trump has demanded, there's another problem we're not talking about, which is how do we get all the nuclear material outside of Iran," Michael Rubin, an American Enterprise Institute senior fellow, told Fox News Digital.

Rubin, who has lived in post-revolution Iran, Yemen, and both pre- and postwar Iraq, mentioned that there are a few options available.

"The United States could do it, but we don't want boots on the ground."

He said the International Atomic Energy Agency could be tasked with doing it, adding, "Who really trusts the United Nations and U.N. agencies?"

"If Trump is serious about getting Iran to forfeit its nuclear program, it's time to start having a conversation with other allies about who could take command, control and custody of this nuclear material until it's outside of Iran."

Rubin said he would nominate India to seize the nuclear material.

"They are trusted by the Americans, they're trusted by the Israelis and they're trusted by the Iranians. But we need to start not only being reactive, but also proactive," said Rubin

Rubin cited a quote from Margaret Thatcher to George H.W. Bush in 1990 — "Don’t go wobbly on me now, George" — when Saddam Hussein invaded Iraq.

"I suspect Marco Rubio is filling Margaret Thatcher’s britches, that he is the one going around now to our European allies, saying, ‘Don't go wobbly on me now.,’" said Rubin.

"[He] is saying this to everyone else within the European Union and the United Kingdom because if the Europeans have their choice, they're going to choose quiet over common sense."

On Thursday, Rubio spoke with counterparts to discuss the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

According to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, he spoke with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in separate conversations about the ongoing conflict.

They all agreed to "continue to work together closely to commit to a path of peace and ensure that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon," Bruce said.

Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.