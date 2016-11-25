Iran state TV: Train collision kills 5; 20 reported injured

next Image 1 of 2

Iran's state TV says a train collision in the country's north has killed at least five people and injured 20.

The report says the accident happened when a passenger train that was in motion hit another that had stopped in a station about 300 kilometers, or 185 miles, east of the capital, Tehran.

The casualties from the Friday morning crash were taken to nearby hospitals. There are fears the death toll could rise further.

The TV says that in the collision, four carriages derailed and two caught fire. It showed footage of rescue teams working near train carriages on fire.

Iran reports about 17,000 deaths on average in traffic accidents every year. The high accident rate is mostly blamed on drivers disregarding traffic laws, old vehicles and inadequate emergency services.