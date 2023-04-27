Expand / Collapse search
Iran
Published

Iran seizes ship in Gulf of Oman, US Navy says

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that Iran has seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

A Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker was taken by Iranian forces after leaving Kuwait on its way to Houston.

"The oil tanker issued a distress call during the seizure," the US Navy's 5th Fleet said. "Iran‘s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability. Iran should immediately release the oil tanker."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

