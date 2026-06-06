Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Heroism

World War II veteran reveals 1-word feeling before D-Day 82 years later

Rose described the 'funny feeling' of sailing toward France and the chaos of loading supplies for the invasion

By Robert McGreevy Fox News
close
World War II veteran reveals 1-word feeling before D-Day 81 years later Video

World War II veteran reveals 1-word feeling before D-Day 81 years later

World War II veteran Arthur Rose read a letter written a few days after June 6, 1944, at a Saturday ceremony in Normandy, France, as the world commemorated 81 years since D-Day.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

World War II veteran Arthur Rose read a letter written a few days after June 6, 1944, at a Saturday ceremony in Normandy, France, as part of a commemoration of the 82 years since D-Day.

"Dear mom and dad and kids, About a month before we landed, I had a feeling I might be part of the invasion. I couldn't quite believe, though, that I would. I kept thinking, what could I possibly do in an invasion? Pull engines in the middle of a battle? I figured men like me would come along afterwards — after they cleared the wreckage and the damage had passed," Rose read to the crowd.

"But two weeks before D-Day, I was told I would go along and do whatever I could. We had moved to the assault port. Thousands of ships and landing craft of every description filled the harbor. Everyone worked day and night preparing fuel, provisions, ammunition and secret material. Everything was checked and rechecked and checked again. You can imagine the confusion and activity," he continued.

"Then came the day we began loading supplies for the invasion: food, blankets, ammunition, and all the countless things that would be needed once the men landed in France. We knew then the invasion could not be far. Then came the word: D-Day will be June 6th," Rose read.

WORLD WAR II VETERANS TRAVEL TO NORMANDY FOR EMOTIONAL D-DAY COMMEMORATION

D-Day landing craft and boats transporting infantry and vehicles during amphibious assault

D-Day landing craft and boats transport infantry and vehicles from sea to shore during the amphibious assault on June 6, 1944. (Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

"I can't describe the feeling exactly. It wasn't fear, and it wasn't excitement. Just a funny feeling — nervousness, expectancy, and wondering what was going to happen next. Then we sailed. The sea was rough, windy, and miserable. I was seasick most of the time. Everyone expected bombing, submarines, battleships, and all hell to break loose at any moment. But the first attempt was called off because the sea was too rough, and we returned to the harbor. That was a real letdown," Rose continued to read.

US World War II veteran Arthur Rose delivers a speech

World War II veteran Arthur Rose delivers a speech during a ceremony at the US cemetery to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

"The next day, we sailed again. Near the coast of France, we could see flashes in the distance and hear the explosions continuously. In went the landing craft. We expected terrible destruction, as there was shelling, and men died. But not all of us," he read.

"Then our work truly began: back and forth, day and night, bringing in equipment, medical supplies, and ammunition. What had once been just another stretch of French coast had suddenly become a vast harbor filled with hundreds of ships and thousands of men."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Reinforcements disembarking from a landing barge at Normandy beach

Reinforcements disembark from a landing barge at Normandy during the Allied invasion of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

At this point, Arthur stopped reading and said aloud, "I don't remember writing this," before continuing.

"I will always be grateful to my commander for taking me along. Don't worry about me. I am well, and whole, and happy. Love, Art," he concluded.

Close modal

Continue