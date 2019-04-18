Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East
Published
Last Update 14 mins ago

Iran flies domestically made fighter jets to mark Army Day

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran has showcased domestically made fighter jets by flying the aircraft over Tehran during a military parade marking National Army Day.

State TV broadcast footage of the aircraft performing during the parade on Thursday.

The planes include the latest all-Iranian fighter jet, dubbed Kowsar, which in Islamic meaning refers to a river in paradise and is also the title of a chapter in the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

The twin-seated Kowsar — modelled after American F-5 fighter jet — was inaugurated in 2017, when the TV aired images of President Hassan Rouhani briefly sitting in the plane's cockpit inside a hangar before the ceremony.

The parade also showcased the Saegheh, or "Thunderbolt," another domestically built fighter plane. Iran's air force already has U.S.-made and Russian-made Sukhoi aircraft in service.