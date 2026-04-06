Iran executes people, including teens, by hanging

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The Islamic Republic of Iran took the lives of two men convicted of trying to storm a military facility and access an armory in January, the Mizan news outlet of Iran's judiciary indicated on Sunday, according to Reuters.

An organization called Iran Human Rights said that the Iranian news agency reported that the two individuals, Mohammad Amin Biglari and Shahin Vahedparast Kolor, were hanged on April 5.

Biglari, a 19-year-old computer science student, Kolor, 30, were arrested with several other individuals on January 8 amid a crackdown against protesters in the nation's capital city of Tehran, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

They faced charges that included "'enmity against God (moharebeh), corruption on earth, arson of public facilities, and assembly and collusion to commit crimes against national security,'" the group indicated.

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Another individual arrested January 8, 18-year-old Amirhossein Hatami, was hanged on April 2, Iran Human Rights noted, citing the Mizan News Agency.

Ali Fahim, a 23-year-old who was among those arrested on January 8, was executed on April 6, the Hengaw Organization noted on Monday, explaining that the Mizan news agency confirmed the killing.

"These executions are part of the Islamic Republic’s strategy of survival, waging war against its own people under the shadow of external conflict," Iran Human Rights Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam noted. "The international community must respond with urgency. The situation of prisoners and the regime’s systematic use of the death penalty as a political tool of repression must be made a central condition in any negotiations or engagement with the Islamic Republic."

The executions occurred as the U.S. and Israel continue to wage war against Iran.

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In a Sunday Truth Social post, President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iranian power infrastructure and bridges on Tuesday.

He demanded that Iran open the Strait of Hormuz.

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"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F---in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," the president declared.