Iran enriching uranium above 60% could prompt Israeli strike: official

Israeli officials have warned the Biden administration that Iran is enriching uranium to a dangerous level and could trigger an Israeli military strike.

A senior Israeli official told Axios that Israel is monitoring Iran's nuclear program and may take action if it enriches uranium above the 60% level.

The warning comes as Israel continues warning about military action against Tehran to deter the country from developing nuclear weapons.

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report from last month claims that Iran has gathered 87.5 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium. Weapons-grade uranium is 90% enriched, which would be enough for a nuclear bomb.

The IAEA report says that Iran has produced a small amount of uranium particles enriched up to 83.7% purity. The Israeli official told Axios that they are not concerned about that because Tehran reportedly did not amass the particles at that level.

A Pentagon official told Congress last month that Iran could produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb in 12 days.

"Back in 2018, when the previous administration decided to leave the JCPOA, it would have taken Iran about 12 months to produce one bomb's worth of fissile material," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said. "Now it would take about 12 days."

Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital that military power is Israel's key deterrent against Iranian nuclear escalation.

"Make no mistake, a redline that is as high as 60% already tells you all you need to know about how many barriers the Islamic Republic’s nuclear escalation has crashed through," Taleblu said. "There was once a time the international community sought zero enrichment in Iran."

"Israel’s statement is likely to have multiple audiences. In Iran, its aim may be to remind the regime of Israel’s determination to prevent the clerics from going nuclear," Taleblu added. "But abroad, it’s a reminder that engagement and pulled punches will get nowhere with this regime."

Fox News' Paul Best and Evan Evansky contributed to this report.