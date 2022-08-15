Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iran
Published

Iran claims it was not involved in stabbing of Salman Rushdie

Rushdie was stabbed multiple times before a speech at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York

By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Iranian government official claimed Monday that Tehran was not involved in the recent attack on author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed in New York ahead of a scheduled speech.

In Iran's first public comments addressing the assault, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a briefing to journalists that Iran should not be accused of any involvement.

"We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the U.S., do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters," Kanaani said. "Nobody has the right to accuse Iran in this regard."

An Iranian government official claimed Monday that Tehran was not involved in the recent attack on author Salman Rushdie.

An Iranian government official claimed Monday that Tehran was not involved in the recent attack on author Salman Rushdie. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP )

Rushdie was stabbed multiple times before a speech at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday. The attacker allegedly rushed onto the stage and stabbed him. Rushdie underwent surgery at a local hospital.

BIDEN ‘SHOCKED AND SADDENED’ BY SALMAN RUSHDIE STABBING

He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye. His agent said he will likely lose the injured eye.

The alleged attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the assault.

NEW YORK POLICE IDENTIFY MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY STABBED SALMAN RUSHDIE

  • Author Salman Rushdie is tended to
    Image 1 of 3

    Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo.  (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

  • Hadi Matar escorted out
    Image 2 of 3

    This still image from video shows Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., at left, being escorted from the stage as people tend to author Salman Rushdie, center right, at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.  (AP Photo)

  • Salman Rushdie taken to a helicopter
    Image 3 of 3

    In this still image from video, author Salman Rushdie is taken on a stretcher to a helicopter for transport to a hospital after he was attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.  (AP Photo)

Rushdie has lived under the threat of a fatwa on his life after Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini condemned his book, "The Satanic Verses," as blasphemy in 1989 and called for the author's death. The book was also banned in Iran. A fatwa is a decree from an Islamic religious leader.

Iran has offered more than $3 million for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Iran's government has since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but Rushdie still faced opposition. A semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised a bounty for Rushdie in 2012 from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Hadi Matar, 24, who is accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea in a New York court on charges of attempted murder and assault. An attorney for Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment hearing.

Hadi Matar, 24, who is accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea in a New York court on charges of attempted murder and assault. An attorney for Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment hearing. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kanaani explained that Iran did not "have any other information more than what the American media has reported."

The West "condemning the actions of the attacker and in return glorifying the actions of the insulter to Islamic beliefs is a contradictory attitude," Kanaani said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.