Iran can manufacture 6 nuclear weapons with newly enriched uranium, UN Atomic agency report says

JERUSALEM: The U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency announced on Wednesday that Iran has produced dramatically more uranium that can be used in six atomic bombs and stressed that Tehran has made no progress on resolving outstanding issues.

"The significantly increased production and accumulation of high enriched uranium by Iran, the only non-nuclear weapon state to produce such nuclear material, is of serious concern," the IAEA noted in a report according to Reuters.

Last week, Fox News Digital reported that, according to Iranian regime media outlets, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Ebrahim Jabbari said, "Operation True Promise 3 will be carried out at the right time, with precision, and on a scale sufficient to destroy Israel and raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground."

Tehran’s regime launched two massive aerial attacks against the Jewish state, a key U.S. ally in the Middle East, in 2024.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and President Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel issued a dire warning about the Islamic Republic of Iran’s desire to wipe Israel and the United States off the map.

Huckabee told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria," on Wednesday that Iran’s regime is "crazy enough to use it" with respect to an atomic bomb and "when someone keeps telling you they're going to kill you at some point, you better take them seriously, and you better preempt it before they get the shot off."

He added, "The Iranians have to be taken seriously. They constantly said and never backed away from the fact that Israel is the appetizer, but the United States is the entree. They don't want to just annihilate Israel, which they do. Yeah. They want ultimately to annihilate the rest of us as well."

Trump reimposed his maximum pressure economic campaign on Iran’s clerical state to prevent the rogue regime from completing the construction of a nuclear weapon and stop its sponsorship of terrorism across the world. The U.S. State Department under both Republican and Democratic administrations has designated Iran’s regime as a state-sponsor of terrorism.

Huckabee said, "Let's be real clear. When President Trump was in office in his first term, the maximum pressure that he put on Iran bankrupted them. President Trump didn't have to bomb them, but he bankrupted them. They didn't have any money, and they couldn't fund the hoodies, Hezbollah or Hamas. Joe Biden comes in, takes the pressure off. They get money again. They fund terrorism. They fund the building of their bomb. And now we're having to go back. Thank goodness the president has reestablished the pressure on Iran economically. That's a plus."

Jason Brodsky, the policy director of United Against Nuclear Iran UANI, told Fox News Digital, "I think Gov. Huckabee’s comments underscore the danger Iran’s regime poses to the U.S. and our allies and partners. It’s why presidents for years have stated an Iran with nuclear weapons is unacceptable and that the U.S. will use all instruments of national power to prevent that outcome. One of the pillars of Tehran’s grand strategy is the eradication of Israel and another is anti-Americanism."

He continued, "That won’t change as long as the Islamic Republic remains the Islamic Republic and Ali Khamenei or a like-minded successor is the decision-maker. This is why weakening the regime and depriving it of resources — through maximum pressure and peace through strength — is necessary."

