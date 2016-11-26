Iran authorities detain 3 railroad staff over deadly train collision

Iran's judiciary is saying authorities have detained three employees of the state railroad company over Friday's train collision, which killed 45 people.

The Saturday report by Mizanonline.ir, the judiciary news website, says authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

The accident took place about 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of the capital Tehran, when a moving passenger train slammed into a second train that was parked at a station. Several of the train cars caught fire, and the official IRNA news agency said Saturday that some of the victims were so badly burned that the bodies had to be identified through DNA testing.