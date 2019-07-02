Expand / Collapse search
Iran
Published
Last Update 28 mins ago

Iran says alleged US spies might face death penalty

Nicole Darrah
Nicole Darrah
Prosecutors in Iran are seeking the death penalty for several people who were arrested last year after allegedly spying on behalf of the U.S.

The suspects, accused of spying for the military and nuclear bodies, were arrested last August, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing state media.

IRAN SURPASSES URANIUM STOCKPILE LIMIT SET BY NUCLEAR DEAL

The Middle Eastern nation claims "tens of spies" in state bodies were taken into custody. A spokesperson reportedly said that an unclear number of suspects have been arrested in the last year, and face potential death sentences in military tribunals.

“Two of the defendants, who were not military, have received long prison terms,” the spokesperson, Gholamhossein Esmaili, added.

IRAN FIRES BACK AT WHITE HOUSE OVER CLAIMS IT HAS BEEN VIOLATING NUCLEAR DEAL FOR YEARS: 'SERIOUSLY?'

Iran occasionally announces the detention of spies from foreign countries, including the U.S. and Israel.

In June, Iran state TV reported that Jalal Hajizavar, a former staff member of the Defense Military, was executed in a prison near Tehran for spying for the CIA.

The report claimed Hajizavar admitted in court that he was paid to spy for the CIA, and said the court sentenced Haizavar’s wife to 15 years in prison for her role in the espionage.

In 2016, Iran executed a nuclear scientist convicted of spying for the U.S.

The announcement from state media comes after Iran said it surpassed its limit of low-enriched uranium stockpile that was agreed upon in the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.