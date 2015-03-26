Investigators: Pilots of Russian plane that crashed last month, killing 10, were drunk

Russia's investigative agency says both the pilots of a plane that crashed last month in Russia's far east, killing 10 people, were drunk.

The Investigative Committee said Monday that a forensic study found the first pilot of the local flight was lightly intoxicated and his co-pilot was moderately intoxicated when their An-28 slammed into a forest on the Kamchatka Peninsula on Sept. 12. Ten of 14 people on board, including both pilots, were killed.

Investigators say they are looking into who was responsible for letting the pilots board.

Russia has had a series of deadly crashes in recent years, rooted in lax government controls, poor crew training and neglect of safety rules. Investigators determined that the pilot of a plane that crashed in June 2011, killing 47, was also drunk.