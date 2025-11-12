Expand / Collapse search
Vladimir Putin

Investigation reveals Putin uses multiple matching offices in different locations to conceal whereabouts

Independent analyst compares Russian president's deception tactics to Saddam Hussein's methods

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
Putin says Russia is ‘ready’ for third round of peace talks with Ukraine as war continues Video

Putin says Russia is ‘ready’ for third round of peace talks with Ukraine as war continues

 Fox News multimedia reporter Stephanie Bennett has the latest on the Russia-Ukraine war and the potential of future peace talks between the two nations on ‘Fox Report.’

Vladimir Putin is running Russia in hiding. A new investigation by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Sistema project claims that the Russian president has been filmed in at least three nearly identical offices — one at Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow, another in Sochi, and a third in Valdai — allowing the Kremlin to conceal his real location the investigation claims.

Researchers analyzed more than 700 Kremlin videos and found that many appearances described as being at Novo-Ogaryovo were actually recorded at the Valdai residence, roughly 250 miles northwest of Moscow. They identified telltale clues such as thermostat shapes, door-handle placement, and decorative lines on the wall. Leaked itineraries of state TV crews confirmed travel to Sochi and Valdai on dates when official captions said "near Moscow." 

RUSSIA DRAWING UP PLANS TO CONDUCT NUCLEAR TESTS AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCEMENT

Independent sociologist Konstantin Gaaze told RFE/RL that Putin’s current pattern of secret locations and information control "most resembles Saddam Hussein’s," citing the creation of multiple identical rooms and hidden residences. Analysts noted that Valdai’s dense forest and isolation make it easier to protect with Pantsir-M air-defense systems than the Kremlin or Moscow suburbs.

Replica offices — seen here — are used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to conceal his true location, an investigation by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty found. Putin often appears to be in Moscow while staying in Sochi by the Black Sea or at his forest palace in Valdai. (East to West )

Putin’s official estate, Novo-Ogaryovo, built in the 1950s, became his main workplace in the early 2000s. Satellite imagery shows it ringed by high walls, helipads, and underground shelters. But since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, he has rarely been seen there. Instead, investigators and satellite images reviewed by Dagens and Charter97 indicate that he now spends most of his time at Valdai, a fortified lakeside complex hidden among forests between Moscow and St. Petersburg.

RUSSIA'S LAVROV LOOKS TO DRAW CHINA IN ON UKRAINE'S ‘SECURITY GUARANTEES’

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1999 file photo, Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, center, meets with his top leaders in an undisclosed location. From left are: Gen. Ali Hassan Al Majd, Commander of the southern region, Iraqi Vice President Taha Yassin Ramadan, Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister Tariq Aziz, and Abd Hmoud, secretary to Saddam Hussein. Iraq's Justice Ministry said Thursday, June 7, 2012 that a close aide to Saddam Hussein has been executed.

The then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, center, meets with his top leaders in an undisclosed location. From left are: Gen. Ali Hassan Al Majd, Commander of the southern region, Iraqi Vice President Taha Yassin Ramadan, Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister Tariq Aziz, and Abd Hmoud, secretary to Saddam Hussein. (AP)

His coastal residence, Bocharov Ruchey, in Sochi — once a preferred retreat — has been used less often since Ukrainian long-range drones reached Russia. Analysts say Valdai’s distance and cover make it a safer command center. 

The Sistema report claimed that the three matching offices were built gradually: Novo-Ogaryovo’s original in about 2015, Valdai’s copy by 2018, and Sochi’s by 2020. Each features the same beige palette, identical furniture, and the Russian flag behind Putin’s desk. The duplication lets Kremlin media maintain the illusion of a single, stable seat of power.

A Map showing air defense around Putin's residence near Moscow.

Air defense systems around Vladimir Putin's secluded forest residence in Valdai, north of Moscow (East to West)

Russian opposition politician Maxim Katz told Fox News Digital that the findings reflect an obsession with personal safety, "He thinks NATO or the Ukrainians could strike him. For someone with a KGB background, it makes sense to have multiple identical rooms. They just didn’t execute it perfectly — you can see the differences."

Katz said the same mentality governed Putin’s conduct during the pandemic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly uses replica offices — shown — to disguise his location, according to a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty investigation that found he often pretends to be in Moscow while actually staying in Sochi by the Black Sea or at his secluded forest residence in Valdai. (East to West)

"It’s well known that he’s obsessive about his security and health — it was most obvious during COVID. Even ministers and prime ministers had to isolate himself for a week or two before meeting him. That long table with French President Emmanuel Macron shows it perfectly — Macron refused a test, and Putin agreed to meet only at a very long table because he was afraid of infection."

He added that Putin "never comes close to the front, or anywhere Ukrainians might reach. He takes his safety seriously and avoids unnecessary risks."

Efrat Lachter is an investigative reporter and war correspondent. Her work has taken her to 40 countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan. She is a recipient of the 2024 Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalism. Lachter can be followed on X @efratlachter.

