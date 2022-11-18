Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asia
Published

Indonesian ferry carrying 271 people catches fire near Bali

The cause of fire is still being investigated, no casualties reported

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A passenger ferry carrying 271 people caught fire Wednesday off Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, but there were no immediate reports of casualties and evacuation efforts were ongoing, rescue officials said.

The Mutiara Timur I was carrying 236 passengers and 35 crew members when it caught fire in the Bali Strait, about a mile from Karangasem beach.

Dozens of rescuers, navy sailors and local fishermen were trying to evacuate people to two navy ships and and there were no immediate reports of injuries, said Bali’s search and rescue agency head Gede Darmada.

"We are still focus on evacuation efforts," Darmada said, adding that the cause of the fire was being investigated.

MASSIVE EXPLOSION AT WISCONSIN BONFIRE INJURES UP TO 40 PEOPLE, SOME CRITICAL

Photos and video released by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed rescuers in inflatable boats evacuating the passengers to a navy ship while black smoke billowed from the burning ferry.

An Indonesian ferry carrying 271 people caught fire Wednesday off Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. There were no reports of casualties and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Pictured: Indonesian rescuers patrol while searching for victims from sinking KMP Yunice ferry at Bali Strait in Jembrana, Bali, Indonesia on June 30, 2021. Sea accidents are common in Indonesia due to overcrowding and poor safety standards.

An Indonesian ferry carrying 271 people caught fire Wednesday off Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. There were no reports of casualties and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Pictured: Indonesian rescuers patrol while searching for victims from sinking KMP Yunice ferry at Bali Strait in Jembrana, Bali, Indonesia on June 30, 2021. Sea accidents are common in Indonesia due to overcrowding and poor safety standards. (Johannes P. Christo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The ferry was heading from Lembar port in West Nusa Tenggara province from East Java’s Ketapang town, according to Darmada.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Sea accidents caused by overcrowding and poor safety standards are common in the archipelago nation of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used for transport.

In 2018, an overcrowded ferry with about 200 people sank in a deep volcanic crater lake in North Sumatra province, killing 167 people. In one of the country’s worst disasters, an overcrowded passenger ship sank in February 1999 with 332 people aboard. There were only 20 survivors.